Ten new properties on PNGX

There are 10 new properties are available on PNG Exchange:
Aldon Oils Ltd.
Properties:
Weir Hill/Steelman – Midale/Frobisher
Bryant – Midale/Frobisher
Bemersyde – Bakken/Red River
Midale – Midale Frobisher
Weyburn – Midale
Anegada Oil Corp.
Properties:
Valhalla – Montney
Peace River Arch/ Worsley
Canlin Energy Corporation
Property:
Saskatchewan Fee Title Auction April 30th
Crew Energy Inc.
Properties:
Golden Lake SK – Heavy Oil
Wildmere AB – Heavy Oil
