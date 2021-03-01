Ten new properties on PNGX













There are 10 new properties are available on PNG Exchange:

Aldon Oils Ltd.

Properties:

Weir Hill/Steelman – Midale/Frobisher

Bryant – Midale/Frobisher

Bemersyde – Bakken/Red River

Midale – Midale Frobisher

Weyburn – Midale

Anegada Oil Corp.

Properties:

Valhalla – Montney

Peace River Arch/ Worsley

Canlin Energy Corporation

Property:

Saskatchewan Fee Title Auction April 30th

Crew Energy Inc.

Properties:

Golden Lake SK – Heavy Oil

Wildmere AB – Heavy Oil

