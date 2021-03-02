Looking to boost your business skills and re-invent your career? The MBA gives you a fresh start













Join fellow business professionals for this virtual MBA event. Business schools from around the world look forward to meeting you online on 11 March.

Discover the best in business education. Here’s what you get at the event:

Individual video meetings with MBA programme directors from York, Queens, St. Mary, McMaster, Sauder School of Business and many more

Insights on online and hybrid learning options and flexible formats

Personal consultation for your business and management studies

Expert business insights and MBA admission webinars

Chance to win $1,000 USD in financial aid for your MBA

Diverse scholarship opportunities

How to re-set your career with an MBA

The MBA degree provides what you need to be the best in business and leadership. MBA grads from top schools earn up to 150% more than their previous salary, according to HBR (2020).

Here are some more of the benefits:

It’s safe. Strengthen your career with the world’s most reputable business degree. The MBA guarantees a safe space where professionals grow and learn. It opens the door to unlimited business opportunities.

It’s flexible. Choose the learning format that fits your professional style. Go for a full-time MBA to experience the full benefits. Balance work and study with a part-time MBA. Explore the online trend with distance learning.

It’s global. Expand your view of the business world with an MBA abroad or at home. Make connections that span the globe. Join a unique business network with MBA participants from diverse backgrounds.

Access MBA is free of charge, but online meeting slots are limited. Register early to save your spot.

This event is specifically tailored for candidates from Toronto and Western Canada.

Sign up today on https://www.accessmba.com