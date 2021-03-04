TC Energy announces closing of $500 million subordinated notes offering by TransCanada Trust













CALGARY, Alberta – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that TransCanada Trust (the Trust), a wholly-owned financing trust subsidiary of TransCanada PipeLines Limited (TCPL), has closed an offering of $500 million of 4.20% subordinated Trust Notes, Series 2021-A due March 4, 2081 (Trust Notes), guaranteed on a subordinated basis by TCPL. The Trust Notes were offered through a syndicate of underwriters, co-led by BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank, under the Trust’s short form base shelf prospectus dated February 26, 2021, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated March 1, 2021.

The Company intends to use the proceeds to redeem its issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series 13 (TSX:TRP.PR.J) pursuant to their terms, and pending such redemption, to reduce short-term indebtedness as well as for general corporate purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Trust Notes. The Trust Notes have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The Trust Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons.

About TC Energy

We are a vital part of everyday life — delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we’re there. Guided by our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP.