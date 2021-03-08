Tamarack Valley Energy announces update on strategic acquisition

CALGARY, AB – Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (“Tamarack” or the “Company“) (TSX: TVE) is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive agreement with Woodcote Petroleum Inc. (“Woodcote“) pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Woodcote, a private company with a 100% operated working interest in Greater Nipisi (the “Acquisition“) for aggregate consideration of $43.0 million, comprised of $32.0 million in cash, subject to adjustment, and 4,888,889 common shares of Tamarack.

Concurrent with the execution of the definitive agreement, the shareholders of Woodcote executed letters of transmittal irrevocably accepting Tamarack’s offer and tendering their shares in connection with the Acquisition. The definitive agreement provides for, among other things, a non-solicitation covenant on the part of Woodcote.

The Acquisition is expected to close on or about March 25, 2021, subject to certain regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, and the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Additional details regarding the Acquisition are available in the Company’s press release dated March 5, 2021.

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

