Canada celebrates Enhance Energy’s and Alberta Carbon Trunk Line’s major carbon transportation and storage milestone

CALGARY, AB – Innovation and the continued development of clean technologies will help to drive our economy, reduce our environmental impacts and create jobs. This will be more important than ever as we work toward our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., today celebrated the milestone of permanently storing one-million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) through the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line (ACTL), the world’s largest carbon capture and transportation project. One million tonnes represents the annual emissions of approximately 350,000 cars.

This technology will help address climate change while ensuring that key sectors of our economy remain competitive, and Canada’s strengthened climate plan calls for the development of a comprehensive carbon transportation and storage strategy. Natural Resources Canada will continue to work with industry partners and stakeholders to develop this strategy, and Canada’s early application of this technology will allow us to apply it to other sectors of the economy.

Our government will continue to support innovative clean energy technology projects that enable clean, competitive and sustainable natural resource sectors.

Quotes

“Carbon capture technology creates jobs, lowers emissions and increases our competitiveness. This is how we get to net-zero.”

The Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr.

Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources

“Canada is well-positioned to be among the cleanest, most innovative economies in the increasingly low-carbon global economy. We have an agile workforce, companies that are innovating to cut pollution — including Enhance Energy — and a comprehensive climate plan with the regulations, an effective price on pollution, investments and policies that are required to incentivize and reward innovation. The more pollution we reduce, the more jobs we will create. For the good of our workers, economy and planet, we will continue to embrace all of the tools, technologies and innovations required to do exactly that.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

