New pricing structure for Saskatchewan’s accelerated site closure program from Innovative Well Abandonment













Innovative Well Abandonment, a hydrojet cut and cap company with offices across Western Canada, is pleased to announce that they have negotiated a sliding price structure for Phase 2 of the Accelerated Site Closure Program (ASCP) in Saskatchewan.

“We are excited to be able to offer a sliding price structure for Phase 2 of the Accelerated Site Closure Program”, says Scott Bowes, President of Innovative Well Abandonment. “This new pricing structure will allow companies to save costs on their cut and caps and allow them to do more with the allotment that they received.”

The new sliding scale pricing model that Innovative Well Abandonment has put into place allows for up to a 50% reduction in the single well/single price model that was approved for Phase 1.

The goal behind the sliding scale pricing is that the more wells that Innovative Well Abandonment can get done in a day, the lower the price per well, which can have a huge impact on freeing up funds that can go towards more abandonment projects.

What is the Accelerated Site Closure Program?

The Government of Saskatchewan launched the Accelerated Site Closure Program (ASCP) to utilize $400 million in federal funding for the abandonment and reclamation of inactive oil and gas wells and facilities.

Innovative Well Abandonment is a hydrojet cut and cap company with offices in Neilburg SK, Lloydminster AB, Lac La Biche, AB, Edmonton, Calgary, Drayton Valley, AB, and Fort St. John, BC.

To get more information and to see how Innovative Well Abandonment can help with any cut and cap projects, please reach out to Scott Bowes at 780-808-1349 or Chris Hamilton at 403-630-1243, or visit us online at www.innovativewa.com.