Perpetual Energy Inc. announces extension of term loan

CALGARY, AB – Perpetual Energy Inc. (“Perpetual” or the “Company”) announced today that the maturity date applicable to the Company’s second lien Term Loan has been extended to May 14, 2021. The extension of the second lien Term Loan, and the previously announced extension of the Company’s first lien revolving credit facility, provides additional time to finalize negotiations with its lenders and for the Company to explore opportunities to enhance its liquidity. If the Company’s revolving credit period applicable to its credit facility is not extended beyond April 30, 2021, the revolving credit facility will cease to revolve, and all outstanding balances will be repayable.
