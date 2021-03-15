Manitoba introduces bill proposing tougher fines for protesters

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba government has introduced a bill that proposes tougher fines and possible imprisonment for people interfering with critical infrastructure.
The owner or operator of the infrastructure would be able to apply for a court order to create a temporary protection zone.
Included would be oil or natural gas pipelines and provincial highways.
If a person were to go into the area, he or she could be fined $5,000 or jailed for up to 30 days.
A corporation could be fined up to $25,000.
A court would be able to designate an area where people could protest.