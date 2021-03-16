Canada-U.S. Commons committee exploring latest cross-border pipeline flashpoint













WASHINGTON – The latest pipeline dispute between Canada and the United States is back on the agenda in Ottawa.

Enbridge vice-president Vern Yu is scheduled to appear today before a special House of Commons committee exploring Canada-U.S. ties.

Enbridge owns and operates Line 5, a vital cross-border energy link that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vowed to shut down.

Whitmer is convinced the dual pipeline, which runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac, poses too severe a threat to the health of the Great Lakes.

Yu, head of the Calgary company’s liquid pipeline division, calls Michigan’s concerns baseless and says Line 5 remains safe.

Line 5 has emerged as the newest flashpoint in Canada-U.S. relations just two months after President Joe Biden cancelled the Keystone XL expansion project.29dk2902l