Gear Energy Ltd. announces notice of redemption of debentures

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends”, “strategy” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: the potential for the redemption to further enhance Gear’s balance sheet; the availability and suitability of acquisitions or development capital expansions to the Company going forward; the ability of Gear to take advantage of drilling and waterflood opportunities; the improvement of forecasted 2021 exit net debt as a result of the redemption; and Gear’s 2021 ratio of net debt to funds from operations. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of the Company including, without limitation: that the Company will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the continuance of existing (and in certain circumstances, the implementation of proposed) tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; the accuracy of the estimates of the Company’s reserves and resource volumes; certain commodity price and other cost assumptions; that all counterparties to contracts and transactions including hedges will comply with their obligations pursuant to such contracts and transactions; and the continued availability of adequate debt and equity financing and funds from operations to fund its planned expenditures. The Company believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. To the extent that any forward-looking information contained herein may be considered a financial outlook, such information has been included to provide readers with an understanding of management’s assumptions used for budgeting and developing future plans and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking information and statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation: changes in commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of the Company’s products; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in development plans of the Company or by third party operators of the Company’s properties, increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inaccurate estimation of the Company’s oil and gas reserve and resource volumes; limited, unfavorable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; the risk that counterparties to contracts and transactions including hedges will not comply with their obligations pursuant to such contracts and transactions; the risk that the Company’s lenders take actions that reduce availability of, or require repayment of, borrowings under the Company’s credit facilities; the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to seriously adversely impact demand for oil; the risk that actions taken by OPEC and other will result in erosion of commodity prices; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s public documents including in the Company’s most current annual information form which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

NON-GAAP Measures

This press release contains the terms funds from operations and net debt, which do not have standardized meanings under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP“) and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies. Management believes that these key performance indicators and benchmarks are key measures of financial performance for Gear and provide investors with information that is commonly used by other oil and gas companies. Funds from operations is calculated as cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating working capital and decommissioning liabilities settled. Net debt is calculated as debt less current working capital items, excluding risk management contracts. Additional information relating to certain of these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation between funds from operations and cash flow from operating activities, can be found in Gear’s public documents including in Gear’s most current management discussion and analysis, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. 29dk2902l