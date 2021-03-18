New light weight ball drop system dramatically increases number of stages in horizontal and extended reach wells













Steelhaus’ Eagle Ball Drop System was developed in collaboration with both its Canadian and International partners. Evolving from the field-proven Broadband Precision family of sleeves, Steelhaus’ new ball drop system meets the demands of an increasingly high volume Canadian and global market. Engineered for ease of installation and cost competitiveness, the Eagle Ball Drop System provides a well-established and dependable means to frac horizontal wells in the most demanding laterals and downhole environments.

Key features the Eagle Ball Drop System offers:

High torque through, short length and lightweight for ease of handling.

Pup joints are not required.

Large ports maximize stimulation and flow rates.

Slim outer diameter for easy installs in long laterals, tight restrictions, and tortuous well-bores.

The ball seat provides a clear signal to the operator when each ball lands, eliminating confusion at surface.

Steelhaus’s line of dissolvable balls are customized for the conditions of each well. The system accounts for variations in temperature, salinity levels, the use of acid spear-heading or full stimulation and ensures predictable dissolution.

A proprietary ratchet ring lock system prevents the sleeve from reclosing once opened.

An anti-rotational lock system, pre and post-sleeve activation, allows easy and safe milling when required.

A closer look at the Eagle Ball Drop system reveals how its purpose-built design was based not only on the learnings of the Steelhaus new product development team, but more specifically, the unique requirements of their clientele.

Steelhaus performed thousands of tests on hundreds of dissolvable materials and dozens of coatings. They developed a comprehensive database on how dissolvable materials react under varying conditions. The results of these tests confidently predicted how long frac balls would not only hold pressure, but also determined the exact time required for full dissolution.

Steelhaus testing procedure is comprehensive and reliable, using cutting edge methodologies and purpose-built technology. Pressurized vessels not only mimic the pressure found in long laterals, but also temperature, salinity, volume, and flow – all critical factors in determining the effectors on dissolution. Continual testing, and an already extensive database, provides Steelhaus clients a selection of precisely configured dissolvable materials and coatings based on the conditions found in each specific lateral.

The following “Understanding the Science behind Dissolution” videos are a great entry to understanding how dissolution works.

Video 1: Effectors of Dissolution

Video 2: Dissolution of Magnesium Alloys

Operates in both open and cased hole wells.

For open hole wells, the Eagle Ball Drop system is combined with Steelhaus’ Eco-X Open Hole Packers, Cyclone Toe Initiation Ports, and the Ultraflow circulation valve. Highly resistant to erosion, it accounts for high flow during cleanout and pumping operations.

In cemented completions, the Eagle Ball Drop may be combined with Steelhaus’ Juggernaut cementable rotatable liner top packer and the ReacXion Dissolvable line of plugs for a comprehensive and extremely reliable hybrid system.

A virtual tour highlighting Steelhaus’ 200,000 sq-ft of manufacturing, testing and assembly facilities in Calgary is well worth the watch. The short video quickly draws the viewer in, highlighting the scope and entirety of Steelhaus’ operations. From their manufacturing capabilities including a new coatings facility, to their dynamic in-house new product development team, the breadth of their operational footprint is quite impressive.

Click here to watch the video .

Based out of Calgary, Alberta, Steelhaus Technologies Inc. employees over 200 hardworking individuals across Canada who boldly drive the market with innovative energy solutions; fusing practical, field-proven experience, adaptable engineering, integrated manufacturing, and uncompromising safety with relentless delivery of unwavering customer service.

For more information about market driving solutions from Steelhaus, please visit www.steelhausinc.com