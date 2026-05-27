Data Center & Digital Asset Mining Opportunities – Request For Proposals (RFP)

Overview

Spoke Resources Ltd. (“Spoke”) has received approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission (“AUC”) for the development of 9.9-Megawatt and 2.5-Megawatt gas generation projects within its operated natural gas areas in Northern Alberta, located near Valhalla and Rycroft.

Spoke operates multiple natural gas assets suitable for powering digital infrastructure and behind-the-fence power generation applications in Alberta. These assets utilize methane-rich, dry sweet gas to generate reliable onsite power for high-performance computing (HPC), data center operations, digital asset mining, and other energy-intensive compute applications. Recommended projects highlight locations with stable production, existing infrastructure, and strong economic potential for onsite power generation and digital infrastructure deployment.

Permitted Sites

Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) permits in place: 9.9-MW and 2.5-MW gas generation projects at Valhalla and Rycroft.

Contact

To receive more confidential information regarding these projects, please contact Daniel C. Tiberio, VP Business Development at Spoke Resources Ltd. by email at daniel.tiberio@spokeresources.com. A Confidentiality Agreement will be required to access additional information.