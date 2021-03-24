XI Technologies: Drilling Top Tens for 2021













Twice a year, XI Technologies reaches into the public data stored in its applications to provide a snapshot of Western Canadian drilling activity. 2020 was obviously a difficult year for drilling given the effects of a global pandemic and the international price wars that started the year.

However, as the year progressed, we began to see an increase in activity as prices started to recover and operators found ways to develop assets in these conditions. So while this year’s overall numbers may be down in comparison to past years, you can also see a good deal of movement in lists in comparison to the same statistics published by XI at the halfway mark in September. To see how these lists compare to all of 2019, you can read our blog from last year by clicking here.

Top operators for “productive” drilling

More important than the number of wells drilled, is how many of them came on to production. Crescent Point and Teine Energy hold the top two spots on this chart for the year. Arrows indicate how they compare to their ranking in 2019. Peyto Exploration and Spur Petroleum are new to the top 10 in 2020 in comparison to 2019.

Top operators for new well production

Achieving a high initial production rate can have a significant impact on the overall ROI for a well or drilling program.

In the graphic below we’ve looked at IP 90 rates for new gas wells and oil wells drilled in 2020. Congratulations to Strathcona Resources and Storm Resources for topping the list this year.

Which operators achieved the best rates from their top performing oil wells drilled during the same time frame? So far, Insignia Energy and Seven Generations Energy top the field.

Top 10 new producing gas wells

This list is dominated by Ovintiv and Tourmaline Oil. Ovintiv come in first place, with four spots wells in the top ten. Tourmaline came in second, with three wells in the top ten.

Top 10 new producing oil wells

When it comes to initial production rates for oil wells drilled in 2020, Vermilion Energy tops the list by a significant margin. Seven Generations Energy holds 3 spots in the top 5, while Suncor Energy and Cenovus Energy each hold 2 spots in the list.

Top 10 operators for new gas production

Which operators achieved the greatest gas production (in mmcf) from wells drilled in the WCSB in 2020? Tourmaline stays in the top position it held throughout 2019, with Ovintiv Energy in second and Peyto Energy in third.

Top 10 operators for new oil production

Which operators added the highest cumulative total oil production (in mbbl) from wells drilled in the WCSB in 2020? Crescent Point is once again at the top of the list, as it was last year. They’re followed by Whitecap Resources, Teine Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Congratulations to all our WCSB operators and producers. The last few years have been challenging and difficult for all of us, but the Canadian energy industry continues to exhibit a commitment to innovative, responsible production that rivals that of any producing nation.

