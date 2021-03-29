Whitecap Resources Inc. increases 2021 production guidance with no increase to capital spending and enhances balance sheet strength through credit redetermination

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “trend”, “sustain”, “project”, “expect”, “forecast”, “budget”, “goal”, “guidance”, “plan”, “objective”, “strategy”, “target”, “intend”, “estimate”, “potential”, or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions “may”, “would”, “could” or “will” be taken or occur in the future, including statements about our strategy, plans, focus, objectives, priorities and position; the anticipated benefits to be derived from our first quarter drilling program; our budgeted 2021 capital expenditures and the allocation thereof; our expected 2021 first quarter production and average production for 2021; our anticipated 2021 funds flow and the underlying assumptions; our anticipated 2021 first half free funds flow, discretionary free funds flow and the underlying assumptions; incremental free funds flow from the production increase; our current and future base decline rate; EOR projects and anticipated benefits therefrom; current and anticipated benefits from waterflood support and reduced line pressure in Western Saskatchewan; timing of certain wells to be on production and anticipated benefits from initial results; ability to generate significant free funds flow, strong credit metrics and significant financial flexibility.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by our management, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing commodity prices, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; the impact (and the duration thereof) that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on (i) the demand for crude oil, NGLs and natural gas, (ii) our supply chain, including our ability to obtain the equipment and services we require, and (iii) our ability to produce, transport and/or sell our crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; the ability of OPEC+ nations and other major producers of crude oil to reduce crude oil production and thereby arrest and reverse the steep decline in world crude oil prices.

Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Whitecap can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website ( www.sedar.com ).

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about Whitecap’s capital investments, expected net debt, funds flow netback, free funds flow, and discretionary free funds flow, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. The actual results of operations of Whitecap and the resulting financial results will likely vary from the amounts set forth in this presentation and such variation may be material. Whitecap and its management believe that the FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments. However, because this information is subjective and subject to numerous risks, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Whitecap undertakes no obligation to update such FOFI. FOFI contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Whitecap’s anticipated future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

OIL AND GAS ADVISORIES

References to crude oil or natural gas production in this press release refer to the light and medium crude oil and conventional natural gas, respectively, product types as defined in National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”).

Barrel of Oil Equivalency

“Boe” means barrel of oil equivalent based on 6 mcf of natural gas to 1 bbl of oil. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6:1 is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Initial Production Rates

Any references in this news release to initial production rates (IP(30)) are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue production and decline thereafter. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for Whitecap.

Production

Crude oil

(bbls/d) NGLs

(bbls/d) Natural gas (Mcf/d) Total

(boe/d) (1) Q1 2021 Expectation 63,500 – 64,000 9,000 – 9,250 129,000 – 130,500 94,000 – 95,000 Q1 2021 Forecast 60,500 – 61,750 8,750 – 9,000 124,500 – 127,500 90,000 – 92,000 2021 Guidance 71,000 – 71,500 9,100 – 9,300 131,400 – 133,200 102,000 – 103,000 2021 Prior Guidance 69,560 8,990 128,700 100,000

Note:

(1) Disclosure of production on a per boe basis of amounts in the above table in this press release consists of the constituent product types and their respective quantities disclosed in this table.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This press release includes non-GAAP measures as further described herein. These non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS” or, alternatively, “GAAP”) and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies.

“Discretionary funds flow” represents funds flow less expenditures on property, plant and equipment (“PP&E”) and dividends. Management believes that discretionary funds flow provides a useful measure of Whitecap’s ability to increase returns to shareholders and to grow the Company’s business.

“Free funds flow” represents funds flow fewer expenditures on PP&E. Management believes that free funds flow provides a useful measure of Whitecap’s ability to increase returns to shareholders and to grow the Company’s business. Previously, Whitecap also deducted dividends paid or declared in the calculation of free funds flow. The Company believes the change in presentation better allows comparison with both dividend-paying and non-dividend-paying peers.

The assumptions used in funds flow netbacks in this press release are as follows:

($/boe) Petroleum and natural gas revenues 52.30 Tariffs (0.35) Processing income 0.85 Realized hedging losses (2.50) Royalties (8.75) Operating expenses (14.25) Transportation expenses (2.00) General and administrative expenses (1.00) Interest and financing expenses (1.45) Cash settled share awards (0.35) Transaction costs (0.25) Decommissioning liabilities (0.25) Funds flow netback 22.00

