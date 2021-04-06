Distinction Energy Corp. announces changes to executive officers













CALGARY, Alberta – Distinction Energy Corp. (“Distinction” or the “Company”) announces that, effective April 5, 2021 and pursuant to previously disclosed plans to rebuild Distinction from last year’s CCAA process, the executive officers of the Company have been reconstituted as follows:

Mr. Timothy Schneider has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Patrick Carlson has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company in his place. Mr. Carlson has over 45 years of experience in oil and gas as a successful executive and entrepreneur previously building four companies, including Seven Generations, with a continued focus on technology and ESG leadership;

Mr. Peter Eric Gallie has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Jakub Brogowski has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company in his place. Mr. Brogowski has approximately 18 years of experience across corporate executive leadership, investment banking and advisory in oil and gas industry including 8 years of investment banking advisory experience in London, UK;

Mr. Glen Nevokshonoff has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Nevokshonoff has over 20 years of experience as a resource-trained geologist including serving as COO of Seven Generations where he helped the company grow from zero to more than 1 Bcfe per day of production in 8 years; and

Mr. Josef Hocher has resigned as Corporate Secretary and Mr. Marcus Archer has been appointed Corporate Secretary of the Company in his place. Mr. Archer has over 20 years’ experience practicing corporate finance, M&A and general corporate law and has spent his entire career at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP and its predecessor.

The current membership of the board of directors of Distinction remains unchanged.

Pat Carlson said, “We very much appreciate the work of Tim, Eric and Josef in their financial and legal management to bring a new future to the first-class assets owned by Distinction. The responsibility has been passed to the new team to bring forward stakeholder benefits.”