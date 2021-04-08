Enerplus to acquire strategic Williston Basin assets, updates 2021 guidance and provides five year outlook

Currency and Accounting Principles



Barrels of Oil Equivalent

This news release also contains references to “BOE” (barrels of oil equivalent). Enerplus has adopted the standard of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) when converting natural gas to BOEs. BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. The foregoing conversion ratios are based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and do not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading.

Presentation of Production Information and Reserves Information

Under U.S. GAAP oil and gas sales are generally presented net of royalties and U.S. industry protocol is to present production volumes net of royalties. Under Canadian industry protocol oil and gas sales and production volumes are required to be presented on a gross basis before deduction of royalties. In order to continue to be comparable with its Canadian peer companies, unless otherwise stated, the information contained within this news release presents Enerplus’ production and BOE measures on a before royalty “company interest” basis. All production volumes presented herein are reported on a “company interest” basis, before deduction of Crown and other royalties, plus Enerplus’ royalty interest. This news release also contains references to the percentage of the Company’s production that is hedged under commodity derivatives contracts, this percentage being based upon the Company’s net of royalty production volumes. All reserves volumes in this news release (and all information derived therefrom) are based on “gross reserves” using forecast prices and costs. “Gross reserves” (as defined in NI 51-101), are Enerplus’ working interest before deduction of any royalties. Information about reserves on the properties contained in this press release is derived from a report on the properties effective as of March 1, 2021 prepared by McDaniel & Associates Ltd., an independent reserves evaluator. The drilling locations identified in this news release are comprised of 153 gross (66.1 net) proved plus probable undeveloped reserves locations identified by McDaniel & Associates Ltd, 166 gross (44.5 net) unbooked future drilling locations not associated with any reserves of the properties which have been identified by internal qualified reserves evaluators and considered highly economic, and 155 gross (120.7 net) unbooked future drilling locations not associated with any reserves of the properties which have been identified by internal qualified reserves evaluators as offering future development potential but with more marginal economics based on the current assessment.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “guidance”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “plans”, “budget”, “strategy” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: anticipated completion of the Acquisition, including expected purchase price, terms, timing and completion thereof; expected benefits of the Acquisition; expected impacted of the Acquisition on Enerplus’ operations and financial results, including inventory of drilling locations, expected accretion to Enerplus’ metrics (including expected free cash flow in 2021 and beyond and year-end net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio); Enerplus’ expected 2021 average production volumes and expected capital levels to support such production; anticipated production mix and Enerplus’ expected source of funding thereof; expected operating plans; oil and natural gas prices and differentials; anticipated impact of the Acquisition on Enerplus’ future costs and expenses; expected increase in the size of Enerplus’ credit facility; Enerplus’ five year outlook, including expected capital spending levels and resulting production, production growth and free cash flow, and plans for excess cash flow, including potential share repurchases. The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Enerplus including, without limitation: that the Acquisition will be completed substantially on the terms and within the timeline described in this press release; that Enerplus will realize expected benefits of the Acquisition described in this press release and of its prior acquisition of Bruin E&P HoldCo, LLP (the “Bruin Acquisition”) as previously announced; that Enerplus will conduct its operations and achieve results of operations as anticipated; that Enerplus’ development plans will achieve the expected results; current commodity price and cost assumptions; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions, including expectations regarding the duration and overall impact of COVID-19; the continuation of assumed tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; the accuracy of the estimates of Enerplus’ reserves and resources volumes; the continued availability of adequate debt and/or equity financing, cash flow and other sources to fund Enerplus’ capital and operating requirements, and dividend payments as needed; availability of third party services; and the extent of its liabilities. In addition, Enerplus’ updated 2021 outlook contained in this news release is based on the following: a WTI price of between US$55.00/bbl, a NYMEX price of US$3.00/Mcf, a Bakken crude oil price differential of US$3.25/bbl below WTI and a USD/CDN exchange rate of 1.27. Furthermore, in addition, Enerplus’ five-year outlook contained in this news release is based on the following: a WTI price of between US$50.00/bbl and US$55.00/bbl, a NYMEX price of US$3.00/Mcf in 2021 and US$2.75/Mcf thereafter, a Bakken crude oil price differential of US$3.25/bbl below WTI in 2021 and US$2/bbl to US$3/bbl below WTI thereafter and a USD/CDN exchange rate of 1.27. Enerplus believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations, and assumptions will prove to be correct.The forward-looking information included in this news release is not a guarantee of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, without limitation: failure to complete the Acquisition, at all or on terms or within the timeline described in this press release; failure by Enerplus to realize anticipated benefits of the Acquisition or the Bruin Acquisition; changes, including future decline, in commodity prices, including as a result of continued COVID-19 pandemic; changes in realized prices for Enerplus’ products from those currently anticipated; changes in the demand for or supply of Enerplus’ products; unanticipated operating results, results from Enerplus’ capital spending activities or production declines; curtailment of Enerplus’ production due to low realized prices or lack of adequate infrastructure; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in development plans by Enerplus or by third party operators of Enerplus’ properties; increased debt levels or debt service requirements; changes in estimates of Enerplus’ oil and gas reserves and resources volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; reliance on industry partners; failure to complete any anticipated acquisitions or divestitures; changes in law or government programs or policies in Canada or the United States; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Enerplus’ public disclosure documents (including, without limitation, those risks identified in its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”), and Form 40-F at December 31, 2020 as it may be updated from time to time by current reports on Form 6-K, all of which are available, as applicable, on SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on Enerplus’ website).

The purpose of our estimated free cash flow disclosure, is to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Information in this press release is provided as of the date hereof and Enerplus assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, unless otherwise required by law.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

In this news release, Enerplus uses the terms “adjusted funds flow”, “free cash flow” (including per share measures), “net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio”, and “reinvestment rate” as measures to analyze operating and financial performance. “Adjusted funds flow” is calculated as net cash generated from operating activities but before changes in non-cash operating working capital and asset retirement obligation expenditures. “Free cash flow” is defined as “Adjusted funds flow less exploration and development capital spending”. “Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio” is calculated as total debt net of cash divided by a trailing twelve months of adjusted funds flow. “Reinvestment rate” is calculated as exploration and development capital spending divided by adjusted funds flow.

Enerplus believes that, in addition to net earnings and other measures prescribed by U.S. GAAP, the terms "adjusted funds flow", "free cash flow" (including per share measures), "net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio", and "reinvestment rate" are useful supplemental measures as such provide an indication of the results generated by Enerplus' principal business activities. However, these measures are not recognized by U.S. GAAP and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Therefore, these measures, as defined by Enerplus, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.