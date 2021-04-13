Independent proxy advisory firms recommend Baytex shareholders vote for all proposed items at upcoming AGM













CALGARY, Alberta – Baytex Energy Corp. (“Baytex”) (TSX: BTE) will hold its 2021 annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) by way of a virtual meeting on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. (MST).

We are pleased to announce that the two leading independent proxy advisory firms that provide voting recommendations to institutional investors, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”), have each recommended shareholders vote FOR in respect of all resolutions to be put forth at the Meeting.

Shareholders can vote in advance of the meeting by mail, facsimile, email or internet in the manner set out in the meeting materials that have been sent to shareholders, copies of which can be accessed on our website at http://www.baytexenergy.com/investor/agm.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The Board of Directors recommend that Shareholders vote FOR ALL proposed resolutions.

Submit your vote well in advance of the proxy deposit deadline of

3 p.m. (MST) on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Shareholders who have questions or require voting assistance may contact Baytex’s proxy

solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, toll free in North America at 1-877-452-7184

(416-304-0211 outside North America) or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.