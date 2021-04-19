Prairie Storm Resources Corp. announces 2020 reserve report and corporate governance updates

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect“, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements (“forward-looking information”). In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: the volumes of Prairie Storm’s oil and gas reserves; estimates of the net present values of the future net revenues of such reserves; forecasts for prices, inflation and exchange rates; the Company’s future development costs; and statements relating to the Company’s Form 51-101F1, (including the content thereof), the upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders (including the actions to be taken thereat), and the anticipated timing thereof. In addition, statements relating to “reserves” are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described can be profitably produced in the future.

The estimates of Prairie Storm’s reserves and the recovery factors provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. In addition, forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors, expectations or assumptions of Prairie Storm which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Prairie Storm believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because Prairie Storm can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: that Prairie Storm will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; results from drilling and development activities are consistent with past operations; the quality of the reservoirs in which Prairie Storm operates and continued performance from existing wells; the continued and timely development of infrastructure in areas of new production; the accuracy of the estimates of Prairie Storm’s reserve volumes; certain commodity price and other cost assumptions; continued availability of debt and equity financing and cash flow to fund Prairie Storm’s current and future plans and expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Prairie Storm operates; the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s operations and demand for oil and natural gas; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of Prairie Storm to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; drilling results; the ability of the operator of the projects in which Prairie Storm has an interest in to operate the field in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the ability of Prairie Storm to obtain financing on acceptable terms; field production rates and decline rates; the ability to replace and expand oil and natural gas reserves through acquisition, development and exploration; the timing and cost of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion and the ability of Prairie Storm to secure adequate product transportation; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and interest rates; the regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Prairie Storm operates; and the ability of Prairie Storm to successfully market its oil and natural gas products.

The forward-looking information included in this news release does not guarantee future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements, including the assumptions made in respect thereof, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements including, without limitation: changes in commodity prices; changes to, or restrictions of, labour, supplies, and infrastructure as a result of COVID-19; changes in the demand for or supply of Prairie Storm’s products; the stage of development of some of the evaluated areas and zones; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in development plans of Prairie Storm or by third party operators of Prairie Storm’s properties, increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inaccurate estimation of Prairie Storm’s oil and gas reserve volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in Prairie Storm’s public disclosure documents, (including, without limitation, those risks identified in this news release).

The forward-looking information contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Prairie Storm does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Oil and Gas Advisories

Currency: All dollar values in this news release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Rounding: Due to rounding, certain figures in the tables contained in this news release may be inconsistent.

Reserves Categories: Reserves are estimated remaining quantities of oil and natural gas and related substances anticipated to be recoverable from known accumulations, as of a given date, based on (i) analysis of drilling, geological, geophysical and engineering data; (ii) the use of established technology; and (iii) specified economic conditions, which are generally accepted as being reasonable, and shall be disclosed. Reserves are classified according to the degree of certainty associated with the estimates.

• “proved reserves” are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves. Proved reserves should have at least a 90 percent probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimated proved reserves.

• “probable reserves” are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves. Probable reserves should have at least a 50 percent probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves.

Reserves: Except where indicated otherwise, all reserve references in this news release are “gross” or “Company interest reserves”. Such reserves are the Company’s total working interest reserves before the deduction of any royalties but include any royalty interests of the Company. The recovery and reserve estimates of Prairie Storm’s crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

Forecast Prices and Costs: Reserves estimates stated herein are calculated using the forecast price and cost assumptions by the reserves evaluator which were in effect at the time of the applicable reserves evaluation.

Estimated Future Net Revenues: All future net revenues are estimated using forecast prices, arising from the anticipated development and production of the Company’s reserves, net of the associated royalties, operating costs, development costs and abandonment and reclamation costs and are stated prior to provision for interest and general and administrative expenses. Future net revenues have been presented in this news release on a before tax basis. It should not be assumed that the net present value of the estimated future net revenues presented in this news release represent the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained, and variances could be material.

Future Development Costs: With respect to future development costs, there can be no guarantee that in the future, funds will be available or that the Company will allocate funds to develop all of the attributed reserves. Failure to develop these reserves would have a negative impact on future production and cash flow estimated by Sproule.

“Boe” means barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 6 mcf of natural gas to 1 bbl of oil. Boe’s may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf : 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Definitions and Abbreviations

bbl barrel MMbtu million British Thermal Unit Mbbls thousands of barrels $US United States dollar Mboe thousands of barrels of oil equivalent NPV10 Net present value of future net

revenue, discounted at 10%, before tax boe barrel of oil equivalent $Cdn Canadian dollar boe/d barrel of oil equivalent per day M$ thousand dollars MMboe millions of barrels of oil equivalent WTI West Texas Intermediate MMcf million cubic feet AECO Alberta Gas Pricing Point

