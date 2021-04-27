20 years of reliable pump jacks













Ecoquip Artificial Lift is proud to announce its 20th year of providing high-quality, hydraulic pumping units to the Western Canadian oilpatch.

Headquartered in Calgary and privately owned, Ecoquip has been supporting pumping operations for all types of applications in all parts of Alberta, BC, and Saskatchewan. Its longevity can be tied to it’s principle enshrined in their corporate messaging this year In honour of the 20th anniversary, Reliable Pump Jacks period.

The artificial lift market has always strived to come up with better technology, jazzier contraptions and to do it the most cost-effective way, which are all noble pursuits, but are meaningless if you are not reliable. The Reliable Pump Jacks period principle is the constant pursuit of quality manufacturing and a commitment to top quality, accessible service.

Ecoquip ECO-360 line of hydraulic pump jacks has always strived to use the highest quality components and foster & utilize local partnerships for machining, engineering, and fabrication. This approach has lead to unprecedented run times, limited service interventions, and economical production operations in all fields.

Going through the Ecoquip unit is to see the attention taken into its design and construction. The hoses and fittings are overrated from operation pressure at all points. The N2 sphere is top of the market for balancing units and provides a smooth operation. It is a one-of-a-kind approach to nitrogen accumulators in pumping units and has always been manufactured in Alberta along with all other machined components. The seals are manufactured and tested to well-researched specs that guarantee the longest seal life in the market. Lubricants and hydraulic oil are premium components that have been comparatively tested to ensure high performance and longevity. All of these items result in a Reliable Pump Jack.

The second component Ecoquip focuses on is a commitment to service driven by research and customer interaction. The hydraulic pumping unit market has faced similar complaints across the board:

‘The maintenance costs are high’

‘No one wants to fix this thing’

‘I have N2 bottles all over my site’

‘It leaks and has to be resealed again!’

Ecoquip has eliminated these concerns with their quality manufacturing but also by adding a service component to ensure any issue is taken care of promptly and by knowledgeable providers. Ecoquip has developed a network of advocates and authorized service providers to ensure Ecoquip pump jacks will be properly maintained, trouble shot, and optimized quickly and by trained staff. This commitment to service covers all areas of the oilfield ensuring service is a short distance away and not days away from getting the attention your well needs.

With this comprehensive approach to service and manufacturing, Ecoquip has been able to remain a viable company, employing dozens of Western Canadians over the years and tackling some of the trickiest projects in our diverse industry.

Twenty years of learning, mastering, and delivering Reliable Pump Jacks, Ecoquip has weathered the ups and downs of the industry during all this time and continues to be an Alberta, small-business and energy industry success story. Congratulations and here’s to more successful decades in our amazing oil patch.