Strathcona Reports Voting Results from the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ – Strathcona Resources Ltd. (“Strathcona” or the “Company”) (TSX: SCR) today reported its voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 22, 2026 (the “Meeting”). All matters presented at the Meeting were approved including the election of all nine nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 11, 2026. The complete results of voting for business considered at the Meeting are set out below:
Voting Results
1. Election of Directors
The director nominees listed below were elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Adam Waterous
|
177,419,394
|
96.88 %
|
5,718,427
|
3.12 %
|
Cody Church
|
183,004,366
|
99.93 %
|
133,455
|
0.07 %
|
Andrew Kim
|
178,609,241
|
97.53 %
|
4,528,580
|
2.47 %
|
Steve Fagan
|
181,575,863
|
99.15 %
|
1,561,958
|
0.85 %
|
Connie De Ciancio
|
179,376,742
|
97.95 %
|
3,761,079
|
2.05 %
|
David Roosth
|
181,570,463
|
99.14 %
|
1,567,358
|
0.86 %
|
Navjeet (Bob) Singh Dhillon
|
181,222,775
|
98.95 %
|
1,915,046
|
1.05 %
|
Henry Hager
|
179,415,141
|
97.97 %
|
3,722,680
|
2.03 %
|
Connor Waterous
|
179,031,319
|
97.76 %
|
4,106,502
|
2.24 %
2. Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation’s auditors was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Number
|
Percent
|
184,034,560
|
99.99 %
|
11,847
|
0.01 %
About Strathcona
Strathcona is one of North America’s fastest growing pure play heavy oil producers with operations focused on thermal oil and enhanced oil recovery. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life assets. Strathcona’s common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
For more information about Strathcona, visit www.strathconaresources.com.
SOURCE Strathcona Resources Ltd.
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