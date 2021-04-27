Keyera announces timing of 2021 first quarter results conference call and webcast

CALGARY, AB – Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) (“Keyera”) announced today that it expects to release its first quarter 2021 results after markets close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A conference call and webcast have been scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8 AM Mountain Time (10 AM Eastern Time).

The conference call dial-in number is 888-231-8191 or 647-427-7450. A recording of the conference call will be available for replay until 10 PM Mountain Time (12 AM Eastern Time) May 26, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 416-849-0833 and entering passcode 7849407.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here or through Keyera’s website at http://www.keyera.com/news/events. Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the website for 90 days.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Dan Cuthbertson, Director, Investor Relations

Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations

Email: ir@keyera.com

Telephone: 403.205.7670

Toll free: 888.699.4853