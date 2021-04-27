Obsidian Energy announces release date of first quarter 2021 results

Calgary, Alberta – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (OTCQX: OBELF) (“Obsidian Energy“, the “Company“, “we“, “us” or “our“) announces that we expect to release our first quarter 2021 financial and operational results before North American markets open on Friday, May 7, 2021. In addition, the first quarter management’s discussion and analysis and the unaudited consolidated financial statements will be available on our website at www.obsidianenergy.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov on or about the same date.
ADDITIONAL READER ADVISORIES