AltaGas announces election of directors

CALGARY, AB – AltaGas Ltd. (“AltaGas” or the “Company”) (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 30, 2021 (the “Meeting”). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Victoria A. Calvert 147,172,892 99.66 507,085 0.34 David W. Cornhill 145,228,280 98.34 2,451,697 1.66 Randall L. Crawford 145,293,463 98.38 2,386,514 1.62 Jon-Al Duplantier 144,988,315 98.18 2,691,662 1.82 Robert B. Hodgins 135,473,012 91.73 12,206,965 8.27 Cynthia Johnston 138,764,109 93.96 8,915,867 6.04 Pentti O. Karkkainen 145,067,535 98.23 2,612,442 1.77 Phillip R. Knoll 145,271,510 98.37 2,408,467 1.63 Terry D. McCallister 145,062,069 98.23 2,617,908 1.77 Linda G. Sullivan 146,885,619 99.46 794,358 0.54 Nancy G. Tower 146,697,431 99.33 982,546 0.67

Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas’ profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

AltaGas would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Allan Edgeworth, who has retired from the Board of Directors. Mr. Edgeworth has been a valued director for more than 15 years.

AltaGas is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that connects NGLs and natural gas to domestic and global markets. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.

