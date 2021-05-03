Gibson Energy announces 2021 first quarter results

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “target”, “ambition”, “remain” “continue”, “expect”, “extend”, “may”, “will”, “progress”, “should”, “would”, and “long-term” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included or referred to in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: Gibson’s Sustainability and ESG targets; Gibson’s position as an ESG industry leader; Gibson’s ESG rankings relative to its peers; long-term agreements and the fees payable thereunder; the anticipated commissioning of Gibson’s Hardisty DRU Project and the timing thereof; the maturity date of Gibson’s credit facilities and terms thereof; and Gibson’s annual general meeting. The forward-looking statements reflect Gibson’s beliefs and assumptions with respect to, among other things, future operating and financial results; general economic and industry trends; future growth in world-wide demand for crude oil and petroleum products; commodity prices; no material defaults by the counterparties to agreements with Gibson; Gibson’s ability to obtain qualified and diverse personnel, owner-operators, lease operators and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner or at all; the regulatory framework governing taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Gibson conducts and will conduct its business; changes in credit ratings applicable to Gibson; operating and borrowing costs, including those associated with Gibson’s Sustainability programs; the energy transition that is underway as the world shifts toward a lower carbon economy; a maintained industry focus on ESG; Gibson’s ability to achieve its Sustainability and ESG targets and the timing thereof; future capital expenditures to be made by Gibson; Gibson’s ability to obtain financing for its capital programs on acceptable terms; the ability of Gibson to place assets into service as currently planned and scheduled; the Company’s future debt levels; the impact of increasing competition on the Company; the impact of changes in government policies on Gibson; the impact of future changes in accounting policies on the Company’s consolidated financial statements; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including related government responses thereto, on demand for crude oil and petroleum products and Gibson’s operations generally; expectations regarding the sources of funding of growth initiatives; Gibson’s ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet Gibson’s current and future obligations; Gibson’s dividend policy; product supply and demand; the Company’s ability to successfully implement the plans and programs disclosed in Gibson’s strategy and other assumptions inherent in management’s expectations in respect of the forward-looking statements identified herein.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although Gibson believes these statements to be reasonable, no assurance can be given that the results or events anticipated in these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results or events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other things, risks inherent in the businesses conducted by Gibson; the effect of COVID-19 and governmental responses thereto on Gibson’s business; the severity, transmission rate and resurgence of the COVID-19 virus or any variants thereof; the timing, extent and effectiveness of containment actions, including the approval, availability, effectiveness and distribution rate of vaccines; the speed and extent to which normal economic and operating conditions resume worldwide; the uncertainty of the pace and magnitude of the energy transition and the variation between jurisdictions; competitive factors and economic conditions in the industries in which Gibson operates; prevailing global and domestic financial market and economic conditions; changes in credit ratings applicable to Gibson; world-wide demand for crude oil and petroleum products; volatility of commodity prices, currency and interest rates fluctuations; product supply and demand; operating and borrowing costs and the accuracy of cost estimates, including those associated with Gibson’s ESG and Sustainability programs; the effect of reductions or increases in Gibson’s borrowing costs; exposure to counterparties and partners, including ability and willingness of such parties to satisfy contractual obligations in a timely manner; future capital expenditures; capital expenditures by oil and gas companies; production of crude oil; decommissioning, abandonment and reclamation costs; changes to Gibson’s business plans or strategy; Gibson’s ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital, generally, and on terms acceptable to Gibson; changes in government policies, laws and regulations, including environmental and tax laws and regulations; competition for employees and other personnel, equipment, material and services related thereto; dependence on certain key suppliers and key personnel; reputational risks; acquisition and integration risks; risks associated with the Hardisty DRU project; capital project delivery and success; risks associated with Gibson’s use of technology, including attacks by hackers and/or cyberterrorists or breaches due to employee error, malfeasance or other disruptions, and any increased risk associated with increased remote access to Gibson’s systems; ability to obtain regulatory approvals necessary for the conduct of Gibson’s business; the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, equipment, materials and services; labour relations; seasonality and adverse weather conditions, including its impact on product demand, exploration, production and transportation; inherent risks associated with the exploration, development, production and transportation of crude oil and petroleum products; litigation risk; and political developments around the world, including the areas in which Gibson operates, many of which are beyond the control of Gibson.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive. For an additional discussion of material risk factors relating to Gibson and its operations, please refer to those included in Gibson’s Annual Information Form dated February 22, 2021 and in other documents Gibson files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR at sedar.com and on the Gibson website at www.gibsonenergy.com. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Gibson does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Information on, or connected to, the Gibson’s website at www.gibsonenergy.com does not form part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release refers to certain financial measures that are not determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, dividend payout ratio, interest coverage ratio and distributable cash flow are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. Management considers these to be important supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and believes these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in industries with similar capital structures.

Readers are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons the Company considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. Readers are cautioned, however, that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operating activities, segment profit, gross profit or other measures of financial results determined in accordance with IFRS as an indication of the Company’s performance.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations Phone: (403) 776-3146 Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com

Select Financial Information

Three months ended March 31,

($ thousands, except where noted) 2021 2020 Change Revenue 1,609,732 1,458,690 151,042 Segment Profit 115,109 134,111 (19,002 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1,2) 103,062 117,686 (14,624 ) Net income 32,777 50,003 (17,226 ) Cash flow from operating activities 43,577 155,699 (112,122 ) Distributable cash flow(1) 63,753 85,952 (22,199 ) Growth capital including equity investments 28,519 58,932 (30,413 ) Basic income per share ($/share) 0.22 0.34 (0.12 ) Diluted income per share ($/share) 0.22 0.34 (0.12 ) Dividends declared 51,266 49,711 1,555 Dividends ($/share) 0.35 0.34 0.01 Trailing twelve months ended March 31,

2021 2020 Change Ratios(1) Debt to capitalization ratio 47 % 48 % (1 %) Interest coverage ratio 8.7 7.0 1.7 Dividend payout ratio 72 % 62 % 10 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, Interest Coverage Ratio and Dividend Payout Ratio are non-GAAP measures as defined in the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the MD&A. (2) Effective Q1 2021, the Company has updated the manner in which it determines Adjusted EBITDA and prior period comparative figures have been restated to conform to this new presentation. See “Adjusted EBITDA” in this news release and “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the MD&A for the definition and reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before net interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and impairment charges, and specific non-cash charges, including but not limited to unrealized gain/loss on derivative financial instruments, stock based compensation, adjustment for equity accounted investees (to remove non-cash charges), and corporate foreign exchange gain/loss. These adjustments are made to exclude non-cash charges and other items that are not reflective of ongoing earning capacity of the operations.

Effective Q1 2021, the Company has updated the definition of Adjusted EBITDA to remove the corporate foreign exchange gains / losses and interest income, while adding an adjustment for equity accounted investees to remove the depreciation, amortization and other non-cash items that are not reflective of the ongoing earnings capacity of the operations. In accordance with IFRS, certain jointly controlled investments are accounted for using equity method accounting whereby the assets and liabilities of the investment are presented in a single line item in the consolidated balance sheet and net earnings from investments in equity accounted investees are recognized within the infrastructure segment profit or within the gross profit in the statement of operations. Cash contributions and distributions from investments in equity accounted investees represent the Company’s share paid and received in the period to and from the investments in equity accounted investees. To assist in understanding and evaluating the performance of these investments, the Company adjusts for it’s proportionate share of select non-cash expenses, included in equity accounted investees in Adjusted EBITDA.

Prior period comparative figures have been restated in accordance with the updated definition of Adjusted EBITDA set out above.

Noted below is the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures of the Company’s segmented and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:

Three months ended March 31 Infrastructure Marketing Corporate &

Adjustments Total ($ thousands) 2021 2020(1) 2021 2020 (1) 2021 2020(1) 2021 2020(1) Segment Profit 108,275 98,072 6,834 36,039 – – 115,109 134,111 Unrealized (gain) on derivative financial instruments – – (3,584 ) (4,262 ) – – (3,584 ) (4,262 ) General and administrative – – – – (8,732 ) (8,923 ) (8,732 ) (8,923 ) Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 269 (3,240 ) – – – – 269 (3,240 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 108,544 94,832 3,250 31,777 (8,732 ) (8,923 ) 103,062 117,686

(1) Adjusted EBITDA for the periods prior to March 31, 2021 has been restated on the basis described above. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the MD&A.

Three Months ended March 31, ($ thousands) 2021 2020(1) Net Income 32,777 50,003 Income tax expense 8,084 17,317 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 41,284 40,137 Net finance costs 14,988 19,332 Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments (3,584 ) (4,262 ) Stock based compensation 8,952 6,025 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 269 (3,240 ) Corporate foreign exchange loss (gain) 292 (7,626 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 103,062 117,686

(1) Adjusted EBITDA for the periods prior to March 31, 2021 has been restated on the basis described above. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the MD&A.

Noted below is the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of the Company’s consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, as restated, for the last three years:

Years ended December 31, ($ thousands) 2020(1) 2019(1) 2018(1) Net Income 121,309 176,339 81,125 Income tax expense 29,369 20,573 55,613 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 169,422 175,094 217,693 Net finance costs 96,420 78,545 78,492 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 9,618 (2,661 ) (1,197 ) Stock based compensation 21,144 14,562 19,124 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees (669 ) 828 – Non-cash (gain) loss on disposition of businesses – (4,990 ) 4,974 Corporate foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,698 ) 3,961 (2,089 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 444,915 462,251 453,735

(1) Adjusted EBITDA for the periods prior to March 31, 2021 has been restated on the basis described above. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the MD&A.

Noted below is the reconciliation to the most directly comparable closest GAAP measure for the Company’s consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, as restated, and comparative information for the addition of Adjusted EBITDA for each of the Infrastructure and Marketing segments as follows:

Year ended December 31, 2020(1) ($ thousands) Infrastructure Marketing Corporate &

Adjustments Consolidated Segment Profit 374,424 94,623 – 469,047 General and administrative – – (33,081 ) (33,081 ) Unrealized loss on financial instruments – 9,618 – 9,618 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees (669 ) – – (669 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 373,755 104,241 (33,081 ) 444,915

(1) Adjusted EBITDA for the periods prior to March 31, 2021 has been restated on the basis described above. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the MD&A.

Year ended December 31, 2019(1) ($ thousands) Infrastructure Marketing Corporate &

Adjustments Consolidated Segment Profit 299,140 195,110 – 494,250 General and administrative – – (30,166 ) (30,166 ) Unrealized (gain) on financial instruments – (2,661 ) – (2,661 ) Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 828 – – 828 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 299,968 192,449 (30,166 ) 462,251

(1) Adjusted EBITDA for the periods prior to March 31, 2021 has been restated on the basis described above. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the MD&A.

Year ended December 31, 2018(1) ($ thousands) Infrastructure Marketing Corporate &

Adjustments Consolidated Segment Profit 283,489 203,598 – 487,087 General and administrative – – (32,155 ) (32,155 ) Unrealized (gain) on financial instruments – (1,197 ) (1,197 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 283,489 202,401 (32,155 ) 453,735

(1) Adjusted EBITDA for the periods prior to March 31, 2021 has been restated on the basis described above. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the MD&A.

Noted below is the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the addition of Adjusted EBITDA for the Marketing segment for the past eight quarters:

Infrastructure 2021 2020(1) 2019(1) ($ thousands) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Segment Profit 108,275 93,239 93,267 89,846 98,072 85,677 81,527 57,348 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 269 503 2,662 (594 ) (3,240 ) 828 – – Adjusted EBITDA(1) 108,544 93,742 95,929 89,252 94,832 86,505 81,527 57,348

(1) Adjusted EBITDA for the periods prior to March 31, 2021 has been restated on the basis described above. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the MD&A.

Noted below is the reconciliation to the closest GAAP measure for the addition of Adjusted EBITDA for the Marketing segment for the past eight quarters:

Marketing 2021 2020(1) 2019(1) ($ thousands) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Segment Profit 6,834 (8,894 ) 23,437 44,041 36,039 46,338 49,690 37,896 Unrealized (gain) / loss on financial instruments (3,584 ) 4,874 (10,594 ) 19,600 (4,262 ) 6,315 (12,246 ) 6,700 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 3,250 (4,020 ) 12,843 63,641 31,777 52,653 37,444 44,596

(1) Adjusted EBITDA for the periods prior to March 31, 2021 has been restated on the basis described above. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the MD&A.

Noted below are the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the past eight quarters:

Consolidated 2021 2020(1) 2019(1) ($ thousands) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Segment Profit 115,109 84,345 116,704 133,887 134,111 132,015 131,217 95,244 Unrealized (gain) / loss on financial instruments (3,584 ) 4,874 (10,594 ) 19,600 (4,262 ) 6,315 (12,246 ) 6,700 General and administrative (8,732 ) (7,834 ) (7,947 ) (8,377 ) (8,923 ) (11,598 ) 2,562 (10,189 ) Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 269 503 2,662 (594 ) (3,240 ) 828 – – Adjusted EBITDA(1) 103,062 81,888 100,825 144,516 117,686 127,560 121,623 91,755

(1) Adjusted EBITDA for the periods prior to March 31, 2021 has been restated on the basis described above. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the MD&A.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 2021 2020(1) 2019(1) ($ thousands) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Net income 32,777 12,442 17,550 41,314 50,003 37,444 45,525 34,693 Income tax expense 8,084 (2,951 ) 1,514 13,489 17,317 4,323 18,106 (12,103 ) Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 41,284 44,566 44,416 40,303 40,137 56,758 40,959 40,167 Net finance costs 14,988 15,694 38,063 23,331 19,332 17,621 23,444 19,875 Unrealized (gain) / loss on derivative financial instruments (3,584 ) 4,874 (10,594 ) 19,600 (4,262 ) 6,315 (12,246 ) 6,700 Stock based compensation 8,952 5,726 4,683 4,710 6,025 5,021 4,749 4,186 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 269 503 2,662 (594 ) (3,240 ) 828 – – Non-cash gain on disposition of business – – – – – (2,246 ) – – Corporate foreign exchange loss (gain) 292 1,034 2,531 2,363 (7,626 ) 1,496 1,086 (1,763 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 103,062 81,888 100,825 144,516 117,686 127,560 121,623 91,755