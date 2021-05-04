International Petroleum Corporation announces 2021 annual general meeting voting results

TORONTO – International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce the voting results from the Corporation’s 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta.
Number of Directors
The number of Directors of the Corporation was set at seven.
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|54,357,173
|99.99%
|7,493
|0.01%
Election of Directors
The seven nominees listed in the Corporation’s management information circular dated March 26, 2021 (the Circular) were elected as Directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless the office is earlier vacated, as described in the Circular.
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|C. Ashley Heppenstall
|54,322,785
|99.92%
|41,881
|0.08%
|Mike Nicholson
|54,354,227
|99.98%
|10,439
|0.02%
|Donald K. Charter
|54,345,271
|99.96%
|19,395
|0.04%
|Chris Bruijnzeels
|54,328,105
|99.93%
|36,561
|0.07%
|Torstein Sanness
|54,319,668
|99.92%
|44,998
|0.08%
|Lukas H. (Harry) Lundin
|54,357,649
|99.99%
|7,017
|0.01%
|Emily Moore
|54,356,690
|99.99%
|7,976
|0.01%
Appointment of Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers SA was appointed as auditor of the Corporation until the next annual general meeting of shareholders and the Directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|54,635,042
|99.99%
|3,673
|0.01%
Share Unit Plan Amendments
The resolutions approving amendments to the Corporation’s Share Unit Plan and related matters, as described in the Circular, were approved.
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|54,267,003
|99.32%
|371,711
|0.68%
International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and Europe, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol “IPCO”.
For further information, please contact:
|Rebecca Gordon
VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations
rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com
Tel: +41 22 595 10 50
|Or
|Robert Eriksson
Media Manager
reriksson@rive6.ch
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15