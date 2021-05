International Petroleum Corporation announces 2021 annual general meeting voting results

TORONTO – International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce the voting results from the Corporation’s 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta.

Number of Directors

The number of Directors of the Corporation was set at seven.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 54,357,173 99.99% 7,493 0.01%

Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed in the Corporation’s management information circular dated March 26, 2021 (the Circular) were elected as Directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless the office is earlier vacated, as described in the Circular.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld C. Ashley Heppenstall 54,322,785 99.92% 41,881 0.08% Mike Nicholson 54,354,227 99.98% 10,439 0.02% Donald K. Charter 54,345,271 99.96% 19,395 0.04% Chris Bruijnzeels 54,328,105 99.93% 36,561 0.07% Torstein Sanness 54,319,668 99.92% 44,998 0.08% Lukas H. (Harry) Lundin 54,357,649 99.99% 7,017 0.01% Emily Moore 54,356,690 99.99% 7,976 0.01%

Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers SA was appointed as auditor of the Corporation until the next annual general meeting of shareholders and the Directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 54,635,042 99.99% 3,673 0.01%

Share Unit Plan Amendments

The resolutions approving amendments to the Corporation’s Share Unit Plan and related matters, as described in the Circular, were approved.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 54,267,003 99.32% 371,711 0.68%

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and Europe, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol “IPCO”.

