Hydrogen Canada appoints South Korea’s most renowned natural gas expert to advisory board













HYDROGEN CANADA CORP. (“Hydrogen Canada”), a pioneer in blue hydrogen production in Alberta, is pleased to welcome Dr. Wonmo Sung to its Corporate Advisory Board, starting May 1, 2021.

Dr. Sung is an emeritus professor in the department of Earth Resources Engineering at Hanyang University in South Korea where he worked for more than 30 years. Dr. Sung is one of the most renowned experts in natural gas production & utilization and carbon capture and storage. He has previously served as the chairman of Financial-Aid Committee by Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of Korea and president of Korean Society of Mineral and Energy Resources Engineers. He was also the president of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) in Korea Section. He has built invaluable connections in the energy industry of Korea which he brings to Hydrogen Canada.

Hydrogen Canada’s president, Dr. Bryan Moon, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Sung to our Advisory Board. His extensive experience and close relationship with the Korean Government and major players in the industry will be a great asset to Hydrogen Canada as we continue in our endeavours to CO2-free blue hydrogen project.”

For more information regarding Dr. Sung, please visit:

https://hanyang.elsevierpure.com/en/persons/won-mo-sung

About Hydrogen Canada Corp.

Hydrogen Canada is a blue hydrogen development company in Alberta with aiming to produce 300 metric tonnes per day of hydrogen to export hydrogen to Asian markets. “Blue” hydrogen is a hydrogen produced from natural gas with associated CO 2 byproduct captured. Hydrogen Canada aims to capture more than 90% of the CO 2 byproduct and sequester it for permanent storage. Hydrogen Canada’s goal is to utilize Alberta’s massive natural gas resources to produce clean fuel for CO 2 -free hydrogen future.

To find out more about Hydrogen Canada’s blue hydrogen project, please visit:

https://www.hydrogencanadacorp.com/