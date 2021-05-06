Crew Energy Inc. announces first quarter 2021 financial and operating results highlighted by a 174% increase in adjusted funds flow

ADVISORIES

Non-IFRS Measures

Certain financial measures referred to in this press release, such as adjusted funds flow or AFF, EBITDA, operating netback, net capital expenditures, net debt, net operating costs and working capital deficiency and are not prescribed by IFRS. Crew uses these measures to help evaluate its financial and operating performance as well as its liquidity and leverage. These non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

“Adjusted funds flow” or “AFF”, presented herein is equivalent to funds from operations before decommissioning obligations settled. The Company considers this metric as a key measure that demonstrate the ability of the Company’s continuing operations to generate the cash flow necessary to maintain production at current levels and fund future growth through capital investment and to service and repay debt. Crew also presents AFF per share in this presentation whereby per share amounts are calculated using fully diluted shares outstanding.

“EBITDA” is calculated as consolidated net income (loss) before interest and financing expenses, income taxes, depletion, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for certain non-cash, extraordinary and non-recurring items primarily relating to unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments and impairment losses. Crew utilizes EBITDA as a measure of operational performance and cash flow generating capability. EBITDA impacts the level and extent of funding for capital projects investments. This measure is consistent with the EBITDA formula prescribed under the Company’s Credit Facility and allows Crew and others to assess its ability to fund financing expenses, net debt reductions and other obligations.

“Operating Netbacks” equals petroleum and natural gas sales including realized gains and losses on commodity related derivative financial instruments, marketing income, less royalties, net operating costs and transportation costs calculated on a boe basis. Management considers operating netback an important measure to evaluate its operational performance as it demonstrates its field level profitability relative to current commodity prices. The calculation of Crew’s netbacks can be seen under “Operating Netbacks” within the Company’s most recently filed MD&A.”

“Net Capital Expenditures” equals exploration and development expenditures plus property acquisitions or less property dispositions.

“Net Debt” is defined as bank debt plus working capital deficiency or surplus, excluding the current portion of the fair value of financial instruments.

“Net Operating Costs” equals operating costs net of processing revenue.

“Working Capital Surplus (Deficiency)” equals current assets less current liabilities and derivative financial instruments.

Please refer to Crew’s most recently filed MD&A for additional information relating to Non-IFRS measures including a reconciliation of AFF to its most closely related IFRS measure. The MD&A can be accessed either on Crew’s website at www.crewenergy.com or under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain forward–looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: the ability to execute on its two-year development plan as described herein; as to our plan to optimize production and infrastructure utilization, enhance margins, increase AFF and improve leverage metrics; our Q2 2021 and 2021 annual capital budget range and associated drilling and completion plans and associated guidance; preliminary capital plans and targets for 2022; production estimates including forecast Q2 and 2021 annual average and exit production volumes; commodity price expectations including Crew’s estimates of natural gas pricing exposure; Crew’s commodity risk management programs and future hedging opportunities; well abandonment plans; marketing and transportation and processing plans and requirements; estimates of processing capacity and requirements; future liquidity and financial capacity; future results from operations and operating and leverage metrics; anticipated reductions in expenses and associated estimates including forecast unit costs in 2022 and expected reductions in transportation expenses by over $9 million annually; expected debt metric improvements to under 2x EBITDA; strong capital efficiencies and enhanced returns going forward; the potential impact of COVID-19 as well as government programs associated with COVID-19; world supply and demand projections and anticipated reductions in industry spending as a result, and long-term impact on pricing; future development, exploration, acquisition and disposition activities (including drilling and completion plans, anticipated on-stream dates and associated timing and cost estimates); infrastructure investment plans; the successful implementation of our ESG initiatives including the anticipated release of Crew’s inaugural ESG report in 2021; the amount and timing of capital projects; and anticipated improvement in our long-term sustainability including the expected positive attributes discussed herein attributable to our two-year development plan.

The internal projections, expectations, or beliefs underlying our Board approved 2021 capital budget and associated guidance, as well as management’s preliminary estimates and targets in respect of plans for 2022 and beyond, are subject to change in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any related actions taken by businesses and governments, ongoing results, prevailing economic circumstances, commodity prices, and industry conditions and regulations. Crew’s financial outlook and guidance provides shareholders with relevant information on management’s expectations for results of operations, excluding any potential acquisitions or dispositions, for such time periods based upon the key assumptions outlined herein. In this press release reference is made to the Company’s longer range 2022 and beyond internal plan and associated economic model. Such information reflects internal targets used by management for the purposes of making capital investment decisions and for internal long-range planning and budget preparation. Readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause capital plans and associated results to differ materially from those predicted and Crew’s guidance for 2021 and beyond may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on same.

In addition, forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of material factors, expectations or assumptions of Crew which have been used to develop such statements and information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Crew believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Crew can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: that Crew will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; results from drilling and development activities consistent with past operations; the quality of the reservoirs in which Crew operates and continued performance from existing wells; the continued and timely development of infrastructure in areas of new production; the accuracy of the estimates of Crew’s reserve volumes; certain commodity price and other cost assumptions; continued availability of debt and equity financing and cash flow to fund Crew’s current and future plans and expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Crew operates; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of Crew to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; drilling results; the ability of the operator of the projects in which Crew has an interest in to operate the field in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the ability of Crew to obtain financing on acceptable terms; field production rates and decline rates; the ability to replace and expand oil and natural gas reserves through acquisition, development and exploration; the timing and cost of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion and the ability of Crew to secure adequate product transportation; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and interest rates; regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Crew operates; and the ability of Crew to successfully market its oil and natural gas products.

The forward-looking information and statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements, including the assumptions made in respect thereof, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to defer materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation: the continuing and uncertain impact of COVID-19; changes in commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of Crew’s products, the early stage of development of some of the evaluated areas and zones the potential for variation in the quality of the Montney formation; interruptions, unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates; climate change regulations, or other regulatory matters; changes in development plans of Crew or by third party operators of Crew’s properties, increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inaccurate estimation of Crew’s oil and gas reserve volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in Crew’s public disclosure documents (including, without limitation, those risks identified in this news release and Crew’s Annual Information Form).

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about Crew’s prospective capital expenditures, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. The actual results of operations of Crew and the resulting financial results will likely vary from the amounts set forth in this press release and such variation may be material. Crew and its management believe that the FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments. However, because this information is subjective and subject to numerous risks, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Crew undertakes no obligation to update such FOFI. FOFI contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Crew’s anticipated future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Crew does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Key Budget and Underlying Material Assumptions1

2021 (Updated)3 Capital Expenditures ($MM) 120-145 Annual Average Production (boe/d) 26,000 – 28,000 Adjusted Funds Flow ($MM) 105-125 EBITDA ($MM) 130-149 Oil price (WTI)($US per bbl) $61.00 WCS price ($C per bbl) $61.00 Natural gas price (AECO 5A) ($C per mcf) $2.90 Natural gas price (NYMEX) ($US per mmbtu) $2.80 Natural gas price (Crew est. wellhead) ($C per mcf) $3.80 Foreign exchange ($US/$CAD) $0.80 Royalties 4-6% Net operating costs2 ($ per boe) $4.75-$5.25 Transportation ($ per boe) $3.50-$4.00 G&A ($ per boe) $0.90-$1.10 Interest rate – bank debt 6.0% Interest rate – high yield 6.5%

Notes:

1The actual results of operations of Crew and the resulting financial results will likely vary from the estimates and material underlying assumptions set forth in this guidance by the Company and such variation may be material. The guidance and material underlying assumptions have been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments.

2 Non-IFRS measure that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards, and therefore, may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures for other entities. See “Non-IFRS Measures” contained within this Press Release.

3 See the Guidance section of the Company’s most recently filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis for additional information regarding updated guidance and material assumptions.

Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types

The following is intended to provide the product type composition for each of the boe/d production figures provided herein, where not already disclosed within tables above:

Corporate Production Volume Breakdown2

Crude Oil1 Natural gas liquids3 Condensate Conventional Natural gas Total (boe/d) 2021 Q1 Average 1,210 bbl/d 2,401 bbl/d 2,708 bbl/d 119,635 mcf/d 26,258 2021 Q2 Average 4% 10% 12% 74% 26,000-27,000 2021 Annual Average 4% 10% 11% 75% 26,000-28,000

Greater Septimus Production Volume Breakdown

Crude Oil1 Natural gas liquids3 Condensate Conventional Natural gas Total (boe/d) Q1/21 0% 10% 12% 78% 23,130 Q4/20 0% 10% 12% 78% 18,089 Q3/20 0% 11% 13% 76% 17,119 Q2/20 0% 11% 14% 75% 18,565 Q1/20 0% 11% 17% 72% 19,894

Notes:

1 Crude oil is comprised primarily of Heavy crude oil, with an immaterial portion of Light and Medium crude oil.

2 With respect to forward looking production guidance, given the potential for variability in actual product type results, the issuer approximates percentages for budget planning purposes based on management’s reasonable assumptions including, without limitation, historical well results.

3 Excludes condensate volumes which have been reported separately.

Test Results and Initial Production (“IP”) Rates

A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out and thus certain of the test results provided herein should be considered to be preliminary until such analysis or interpretation has been completed. Test results and initial production rates disclosed herein, particularly those short in duration, may not necessarily be indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery. Sales gas used herein reflects natural gas sales based on historical gas processing shrinkage and condensate and ngl yields.

BOE, MMCFE and TCFE Conversions

Barrel of oil equivalents or BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different than the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing the 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

TCFe of gas is defined as Trillion Cubic Feet Equivalent, and MMCFe of gas is defined as Million Cubic Feet Equivalent. Both terms have been applied using the oil equivalent conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas (6 mcf) to one barrel of oil (1 bbl). TCFe and MMCFe amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation.

Crew is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially and socially responsible exploration and development complemented by strategic acquisitions. The Company’s operations are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia, and include a large contiguous land base. Greater Septimus along with Groundbirch and the light oil area at Tower in British Columbia offer significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew adhere’s to safe and environmentally responsible operations while remaining committed to sound ESG practices that underpin Crew’s fundamental business tenets. Crew’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “CR”.

Financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are available on the Company’s website at www.crewenergy.com.

