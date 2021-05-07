Canada’s weekly rig count up 5 to 61













Canada averaged 61 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 42% are drilling for natural gas, 39% are drilling for oil, 4% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 15% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 69% in Alberta, 19% in BC, 10% in Saskatchewan, and 2% in Ontario.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 37%, Ensign Drilling with 15%, Nabors Drilling with 14%, Savanna Drilling with 8%, and Horizon Drilling with 7%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.