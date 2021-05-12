Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. reports voting results of annual general and special meeting of shareholders

CALGARY, AB – Tamarack Valley Energy (“Tamarack” or the “Company”) announces that at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021 (the “Meeting”), the following individuals, being the eight nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated March 30, 2021 (the “Circular”), were elected by way of ballot as directors of Tamarack to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with the Company’s articles or by-laws:

Name of Nominee Votes For (%) Votes Withheld (%) Brian Schmidt 144,272,414 (99.8%) 253,493 (0.2%) Floyd Price 142,669,139 (98.7%) 1,856,768 (1.3%) Jeffrey Boyce 144,101,525 (99.7%) 424,382 (0.3%) John Leach 144,125,689 (99.7%) 400,218 (0.3%) Ian Currie 144,297,256 (99.8%) 228,651 (0.2%) Robert Spitzer 134,904,855 (93.3%) 9,621,052 (6.7%) Marnie Smith 143,888,539 (99.6%) 637,368 (0.4%) John Rooney 144,111,652 (99.7%) 414,255 (0.3%)

All other resolutions provided for in the Circular were duly passed and a report on the voting results is available under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to long-term growth and the identification, evaluation and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Tamarack’s strategic direction is focused on three key principles: (i) targeting repeatable and relatively predictable plays that provide long-life reserves; (ii) using a rigorous, proven modeling process to carefully manage risk and identify opportunities; and (iii) operating as a responsible corporate citizen with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and goals. The Company has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily in the Cardium, Clearwater and Viking fairways in Alberta that are economic over a range of oil and natural gas prices. With this type of portfolio and an experienced and committed management team, Tamarack intends to continue delivering on its strategy to maximize shareholder returns while managing its balance sheet.