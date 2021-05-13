Headwater Exploration Inc. announces results of directors vote













CALGARY, AB – Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSX: HWX) (“Headwater“) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 29, 2021 were elected as directors of Headwater at Headwater’s annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held today, May 13, 2021. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.