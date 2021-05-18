New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|May. 18
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|May. 18
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|May. 18
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|May. 17
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Edson
|May. 17
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Edson
|May. 17
|Junior Reporting Coordinator
|Vertex
|Victoria
|May. 17
|Junior Reporting Coordinator
|Vertex
|Calgary
|May. 17
|Junior Reporting Coordinator
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|May. 17
|Learning Advisor
|Brunel
|Calgary
|May. 17
|Director, Technical Services Manufacturing Science
|Brunel
|Charlottetown
|May. 17
|HR Business Partner
|Brunel
|St. John’s
|May. 16
|Senior Process Safety Engineer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|May. 15
|Operations Lead (Emissions Management)
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|May. 15
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|May. 15
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|May. 15
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|May. 15
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|May. 14
|Instrumentation Journeyman
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|May. 14
|Instrumentation Technician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|May. 14
|Electrician – Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|May. 14
|Electrician – Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|May. 14
|Senior Revenue Accountant
|Pembina
|Calgary
|May. 13
|Safety Administrator
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|May. 13
|EH&S Specialist with NCSO, CRSP or OH&S Certificate
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|May. 13
|Field Operator (Contractor)
|Long Run Exploration Ltd.
|Redwater
|May. 13
|Field Operator (Contractor)
|Long Run Exploration Ltd.
|Normandville
|May. 13
|Junior Environmental Scientist (Weed Sprayer)
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|May. 12
|SCADA Developer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|May. 12
|Production, Revenue, Royalty Accountant
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|May. 12
|Relief Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Drayton Valley
|May. 12
|Product Manager
|Brunel
|Calgary