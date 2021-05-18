BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
May. 18 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
May. 18 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
May. 18 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
May. 17 Labourer Strike Group Edson
May. 17 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Edson
May. 17 Junior Reporting Coordinator Vertex Victoria
May. 17 Junior Reporting Coordinator Vertex Calgary
May. 17 Junior Reporting Coordinator Vertex Sherwood Park
May. 17 Learning Advisor Brunel Calgary
May. 17 Director, Technical Services Manufacturing Science Brunel Charlottetown
May. 17 HR Business Partner Brunel St. John’s
May. 16 Senior Process Safety Engineer TC Energy Calgary
May. 15 Operations Lead (Emissions Management) Vertex Sherwood Park
May. 15 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
May. 15 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
May. 15 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
May. 15 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
May. 14 Instrumentation Journeyman Strike Group All Areas
May. 14 Instrumentation Technician Journeyman Strike Group Calgary
May. 14 Electrician – Journeyman Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
May. 14 Electrician – Apprentice Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
May. 14 Senior Revenue Accountant Pembina Calgary
May. 13 Safety Administrator Vertex Sherwood Park
May. 13 EH&S Specialist with NCSO, CRSP or OH&S Certificate Roska DBO Grande Prairie
May. 13 Field Operator (Contractor) Long Run Exploration Ltd. Redwater
May. 13 Field Operator (Contractor) Long Run Exploration Ltd. Normandville
May. 13 Junior Environmental Scientist (Weed Sprayer) Vertex Sherwood Park
May. 12 SCADA Developer TC Energy Calgary
May. 12 Production, Revenue, Royalty Accountant PetroChina Canada Calgary
May. 12 Relief Field Operator Roska DBO Drayton Valley
May. 12 Product Manager Brunel Calgary