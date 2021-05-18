Perpetual Energy Inc. announces election of directors

CALGARY, AB – (TSX: PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. (“Perpetual” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 31, 2021 were elected as directors of Perpetual. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual general meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Perpetual:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Susan L. Riddell Rose 31,561,686 98.96 330,606 1.04 Robert A. Maitland 31,533,418 98.87 358,874 1.13 Geoffrey C. Merritt 31,537,863 98.89 354,429 1.11 Ryan A. Shay 31,538,993 98.89 353,299 1.11 Howard R. Ward 31,536,557 98.88 355,735 1.12

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual owns a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich conventional natural gas assets in the deep basin of West Central Alberta, heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas in Eastern Alberta, and undeveloped bitumen leases in Northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual can be accessed at www.sedar.com or from the Corporation’s website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com.

