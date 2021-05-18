Topaz Energy Corp. announces strategic acquisitions of royalty and infrastructure assets in NEBC Montney and Marten Hills Clearwater, 5% dividend increase and bought deal equity financing

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: Topaz’s future growth outlook and strategic plans; the anticipated capital expenditure plans and production increases relating to completed and planned acquisitions; the benefits to be derived from the NEBC Montney Acquisition and the Clearwater Acquisition; the timing for the completion of the NEBC Montney Acquisition; the statements relating to the Equity Financing including the size of the Equity Financing, the use of proceeds under the Equity Financing, the expected participation of insiders in the concurrent private placement, the anticipated closing of the Equity Financing and concurrent private placement, the receipt of all regulatory approvals for the Equity Financing including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange; the environmental benefits associated with the acquisitions; expected production increases and capital commitments on the royalty lands; estimated levels of EBITDA,(1) free cash flow(1) and net debt(1); the future dividend increase and declaration and payment of dividends and the timing and amount thereof; the information described under the heading “Annualized Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per Share(3)(4)” below; other expected benefits from the NEBC Montney Acquisition and the Clearwater Acquisition including enhancing Topaz’s future growth outlook and providing value enhancing assets; and the Company’s business as described under the heading “About the Company” above. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions including those highlighted in this news release and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the failure to complete acquisitions on the terms or on the timing announced or at all and the failure to realize some or all of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions including estimated royalty production, royalty production revenue growth, and the factors discussed in the Company’s recently filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis (See “Forward-Looking Statements” therein), Annual Information Form (See “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or Topaz’s website (www.topazenergy.ca).

Statements relating to “reserves” are also deemed to be forward looking information, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain, as the Company’s dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time is dependent upon, among other things, free cash flow,(1) financial requirements for the Company’s operations and the execution of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Further, the ability of Topaz to pay dividends will be subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the solvency test contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness, including its credit facility.

Topaz does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to using financial measures prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS” or “GAAP”), references are made in this news release to the terms “EBITDA”, “cash flow”, “free cash flow,” “free cash flow per share,” “payout ratio”, “adjusted working capital” and “net debt” which are not recognized measures under GAAP, and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, the Company’s use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies.

Management uses the terms “EBITDA,” “cash flow”, “free cash flow,” “free cash flow per share,” “payout ratio”, “adjusted working capital” and “net debt” for its own performance measures and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company’s efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund dividends and a portion of its future growth expenditures or to repay debt. Accordingly, investors are cautioned that the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as an alternative to net income (loss) or other financial information determined in accordance with GAAP as an indication of the Company’s performance.

For these purposes, “EBITDA” is net income or loss, excluding extraordinary items, plus interest expense, income taxes and the capital portion of any finance lease received, and adjusted for non-cash items including depletion and depreciation and share-based compensation and gains or losses on dispositions. “Cash flow” is cash from (used in) operations before changes in non-cash working capital. “Free cash flow” is defined as cash flow less capital expenditures. “Free cash flow per share” is defined as free cash flow divided by the weighted average common shares outstanding during the respective period. “Payout ratio” is dividends paid expressed as a percentage of cash flow. “Working capital” is current assets less current liabilities. “Adjusted working capital” is current assets less current liabilities, adjusted for financial instruments and “net debt” is total debt outstanding less adjusted working capital.

ADJUSTED PRO FORMA NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

References are made in this news release to the terms “adjusted pro forma EBITDA,” “annualized adjusted pro forma EBITDA,” “annualized adjusted pro forma free cash flow,” “annualized adjusted pro forma free cash flow per share,” “pro forma net debt” and “pro forma net debt to annualized adjusted pro forma EBITDA” which are presented by management to estimate the financial impact attributed to the Strategic Acquisitions, before consideration of future development by Tourmaline or Headwater, relative to Topaz’s existing assets. These adjusted pro forma measures are not recognized measures under GAAP, and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, the Company’s use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies.

“Adjusted pro forma EBITDA,” “adjusted pro forma free cash flow” and “adjusted pro forma free cash flow” are used in the table below under the heading “Annualized Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per Share” to represent an estimate of the pro forma EBITDA and free cash flow that would have been generated by the Strategic Acquisitions, had the interests, assets and the underlying contracts been in place and owned by Topaz, using the most recent production information available (March 2021) and Tourmaline’s estimated annual maintenance capital budget in respect of the Gundy Facility Complex; and by Topaz, based upon the actual financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. “Annualized adjusted pro forma EBITDA,” “annualized adjusted pro forma free cash flow” and “annualized adjusted pro forma free cash flow per share” are used in the table below under the heading “Annualized Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per Share” to represent the estimated pro forma EBITDA, free cash flow and free cash flow per share for the Strategic Acquisitions and Topaz, as defined above, on an annualized basis.

“Pro forma net debt” for purposes of this news release, estimates Topaz’s net debt as at March 31, 2021 pro forma the Strategic Acquisitions and Equity Financing, being $77.4 million, as follows: Topaz’s adjusted working capital as at March 31, 2021 of $94.6 million less the total cash consideration of $347.0 million attributed to the Strategic Acquisitions plus $175.0 million estimated gross proceeds from the Equity Financing (prior to the effect of the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option or shares issued pursuant to the private placement).

“Pro forma net debt to annualized adjusted pro forma EBITDA” for purposes of this news releases, estimates Topaz’s leverage ratio pro forma the Strategic Acquisitions and Equity Financing, being 0.5x, as follows: pro forma net debt as at March 31, 2021 of $77.4 million divided by 2021 annualized adjusted pro forma EBITDA of $163.2 million.

“Annualized adjusted pro forma free cash flow per share growth” for purposes of this news release, calculates the percentage change in estimated pro forma free cash flow per share attributed to the Strategic Acquisitions and the Equity Financing, of $1.28 per share, relative to Topaz’s annualized free cash flow per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of $1.21 per share; based on assumptions which include the annualized March 2021 adjusted pro forma free cash flow attributed to the Strategic Acquisitions, the shares to be issued as described in “Equity Financing” (prior to the effect of the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option or shares issued pursuant to the private placement), Topaz’s current estimated annual borrowing rate applied to the pro forma net debt of $77.4 million (described above) and Topaz’s working interest share of Tourmaline’s estimated annual maintenance capital budget in respect of the Gundy Facility Complex of $0.1 million.

BOE EQUIVALENCY

Per barrel of oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6:1). Barrel of oil equivalents (boe) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, as the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

OIL AND GAS METRICS

This news release contains certain oil and gas metrics which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included in this document to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company’s performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the Company’s future performance and future performance may not compare to the Company’s performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon.

DRILLING LOCATIONS

This news release discloses Tourmaline’s drilling locations, on or before April 15, 2021, in four categories: (i) proved undeveloped locations; (ii) probable undeveloped locations; (iii) unbooked locations; and (iv) an aggregate total of (i), (ii) and (iii). Of the 1,677 (gross) locations on the NEBC Montney Acquisition royalty lands, 222 are proved undeveloped locations, 212 are probable undeveloped locations and 1,243 are unbooked locations. Proved undeveloped locations and probable undeveloped locations are booked and derived from Tourmaline’s consolidated independent reserve report as of December 31, 2020 or internally estimated by a qualified reservoir engineer on or before April 15, 2021, and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on Tourmaline’s prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources (including contingent and prospective). Unbooked locations have been identified by Tourmaline management as an estimation of Tourmaline’s multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that Tourmaline will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations on which Tourmaline will actually drill wells, including the number and timing thereof is ultimately dependent upon the availability of funding, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, crude oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors.

INITIAL PRODUCTION (IP) RATES

Any references in this news release to initial production (IP) rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons; however such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue production and decline thereafter and are not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production. Such rates are based on field estimates and may be based on limited data available at the time.

MARKET, INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY AND INDUSTRY DATA

Certain market, independent third-party and industry data contained in this news release is based upon information from government or other independent industry publications and reports or based on estimates derived from such publications and reports. Government and industry publications and reports generally indicate that they have obtained their information from sources believed to be reliable, but the Company has not conducted its own independent verification of such information. This news release also includes certain data, including production, well count estimates, capital expenditures and other operational results, derived from public filings made by independent third parties. While the Company believes this data to be reliable, market and industry data is subject to variations and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from independent third-party sources referred to in this news release or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources.

INFORMATION REGARDING PUBLIC-ISSUER COUNTERPARTIES

Certain information contained in this news release relating to the Company’s public issuer counterparties which include Tourmaline and Headwater and the nature of their respective businesses is taken from and based solely upon information published by such issuers. The Company has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of any such information.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING PRODUCT TYPES

This news release includes references to average daily production estimates for the month ended March 31, 2021. The following table is intended to provide supplemental information about the product type composition for each of the production figures that are provided in this news release:

For the month ended NEBC Montney

Acquisition March 31, 2021 Clearwater

Acquisition March 31, 2021 Strategic

Acquisitions March 31, 2021 Average daily production Light and Medium crude oil (bbl/d) 7 ─ 7 Heavy crude oil (bbl/d) ─ 4,598 4,598 Shale Gas (Mcf/d) 101,111 ─ 101,111 Natural Gas Liquids (bbl/d) 5,730 ─ 5,730 Total (boe/d) 22,589 4,598 27,187

Tourmaline Gundy core complex Tourmaline’s average daily production from its Gundy core complex during the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 254 MMcf/d shale gas and 18,130 bbl/d of natural gas liquids.

ANNUALIZED ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EBITDA, FREE CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW PER SHARE

The following summary has been prepared by the Company to provide management’s best estimate of the annualized adjusted pro forma EBITDA,(6) free cash flow(6) and free cash flow per share(6) that would be generated by the Strategic Acquisitions relative to Topaz’s existing assets, before consideration of future development by Tourmaline or Headwater, and incorporating the shares to be issued pursuant to the Equity Financing (prior to the effect of the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option or shares issued pursuant to the private placement). The Company’s assumptions in preparing the foregoing analysis are set out in the notes below the table. While these adjustments are estimates only, the Company believes that the table below represents reasonable estimates of the changes attributable to the Strategic Acquisitions and the Equity Financing, relative to Topaz’s existing assets and shares outstanding.

(unaudited) ($000s except per share amounts) Q1 2021 Topaz Energy Corp.

Annualized(1) March 2021 Strategic Acquisitions Annualized Adjusted Pro Forma(2) 2021 Topaz Energy Corp. Annualized Adjusted

Pro Forma(3) Royalty production revenue $96,716 $14,550 $111,266 Processing revenue 41,884 10,416 52,300 Other income(5) 11,888 ─ 11,888 150,488 24,966 175,454 Expenses Operating expense 3,888 ─ 3,888 Marketing expense 948 78 1,026 Realized loss on financial instruments 2,324 ─ 2,324 General and administrative expense 5,064 ─ 5,064 12,224 78 12,302 Annualized Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA(6) 138,264 24,888 163,152 Less: net interest expense(9) (60) (1,316) (1,376) Annualized Adjusted Pro Forma Cash Flow(6) 138,204 23,572 161,776 Less: capital expenditures(10) (2,244) (100) (2,344) Annualized Adjusted Pro Forma Free Cash Flow $135,960 $23,472 $159,432 Annualized Adjusted Pro Forma Free Cash Flow Per Share ($ per share)(7) $1.28

Notes: (1) “Q1 2021 Topaz Energy Corp. Annualized” refers to the actual financial results of Topaz Energy Corp. for the three months ended March 31, 2021, adjusted to reflect an annualized basis (multiplied by four) as presented in the table below. Topaz’s actual financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 do not include acquisitions announced by Topaz which are scheduled to close subsequent to March 31, 2021.

(unaudited) ($000s except per share amounts) Q1 2021 Topaz Energy Corp. Q1 2021 Topaz Energy Corp. Annualized Royalty production revenue $24,179 $96,716 Processing revenue 10,471 41,884 Other income(6) 2,972 11,888 37,622 150,488 Expenses Operating expense 972 3,888 Marketing expense 237 948 Realized loss on financial instruments 581 2,324 General and administrative expense 1,266 5,064 3,056 12,224 Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA(6) 34,566 138,264 Less: net interest expense(9) (15) (60) Adjusted Pro Forma Cash Flow(6) 34,551 138,204 Less: capital expenditures(10) (561) (2,244) Adjusted Pro Forma Free Cash Flow(6) $33,990 $135,960 Adjusted Pro Forma Free Cash Flow Per Share ($ per share)(8) $0.30 $1.21

(2) “March 2021 Strategic Acquisitions Annualized Adjusted Pro Forma” was calculated, in respect of the Strategic Acquisitions, using the most recent production information available (March 2021) and the terms of the infrastructure take-or-pay contract. Management estimated the pro forma EBITDA, free cash flow and free cash flow per share to Topaz had the interests, assets and the underlying contracts been in place and owned by Topaz during the said month. Management then calculated an annualized basis (multiplied by 12). The following assumptions were used which are presented in the table below: a. NEBC Montney Acquisition

During the month of March 2021, royalty assets’ average production of 22,589 boe/d (refer to “Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types”), realized commodity prices in accordance with the agreements of: C$2.72/Mcf (AECO 5A); C$2.70/Mcf (Westcoast Station 2); C$72.89/bbl (Edmonton light crude); and C$85.74/bbl (Edmonton condensate); and a 1% marketing fee to Tourmaline in respect of marketing the royalty production on Topaz’s behalf. During the month of March 2021, the fixed take-or-pay contract (40,000 Mcf/d at a fixed fee of $0.70/Mcf) would have generated $0.9 million and Topaz is not responsible for operating expenses. b. Clearwater Acquisition

During the month of March 2021, royalty assets’ average production of 4,598 bbl/d of heavy crude oil and the realized commodity price in accordance with the agreement of: C$56.89/bbl (Western Canadian Select heavy oil net of transportation and quality adjustments). c. Interest expense

Topaz’s current estimated annual borrowing rate applied to the pro forma net debt of $77.4 million as described in “Adjusted Pro Forma Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” d. Capital expenditures

Topaz’s working interest share of Tourmaline’s estimated annual maintenance capital budget in respect of the Gundy Facility Complex being $0.1 million per year net to Topaz.

(unaudited) ($000s except per share amounts) March 2021 NEBC Montney Acquisition Adjusted Pro Forma March 2021 Clearwater Acquisition Adjusted Pro Forma March 2021 Strategic Acquisitions Adjusted Pro Forma March 2021 Strategic Acquisitions Annualized Adjusted Pro Forma Royalty production revenue $645 $567 $1,212 $14,550 Processing revenue 868 ─ 868 10,416 1,513 567 2,080 24,966 Expenses Operating expense ─ ─ ─ ─ Marketing expense 6 ─ 6 78 6 ─ 6 78 Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA(6) $1,507 $567 $2,074 $24,888 Less: interest expense (1,316) Adjusted Pro Forma Cash Flow(6) 23,572 Less: capital expenditures (100) Adjusted Pro Forma Free Cash Flow(6) $23,472

(3) “2021 Topaz Energy Corp. Annualized Adjusted Pro Forma” refers to the sum of “Q1 2021 Topaz Energy Corp. Annualized” and “March 2021 Strategic Acquisitions Annualized Adjusted Pro Forma” which the Company believes represents a reasonable estimate of the annualized adjusted pro forma EBITDA,(6) free cash flow,(6) and free cash flow per share(6)attributable to Topaz pro forma the Strategic Acquisitions, based upon the most recent production information available in respect of the Strategic Acquisitions, before any further capital deployment by Tourmaline or Headwater with respect to the acquired royalty lands and incorporating the shares to be issued pursuant to the Equity Financing. (4) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (5) Excludes interest income. (6) Refer to “Adjusted Pro Forma Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (7) Based on Topaz’s basic common shares outstanding as at March 31, 2021 of 112.6 million plus 12.3 million shares expected to be issued pursuant to the Equity Financing (prior to the effect of any exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option or shares issued pursuant to the private placement), for total pro forma common shares outstanding as at March 31, 2021 of 124.9 million. (8) Based on Topaz’s weighted average basic common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of 112.5 million. (9) Interest expense net of interest income. (10) Capital expenditures excluding acquisitions.

General

See also “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the most recently filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis.