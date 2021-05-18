Tourmaline completes further consolidation of NEBC Montney Assets, positioning the company for higher free cash flow in 2022 and the revised five-year plan

CURRENCY

This news release contains forward-looking information concerning Tourmaline's plans and other aspects of its anticipated future operations, management focus, objectives, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities, including the following: anticipated petroleum and natural gas production and production growth for various periods including estimated production levels for 2021 and beyond; the timing for the completion of the Gundy Phase 2 expansion; the shift to greater Conroy area over the next five years to develop a separate operated complex in the North Montney; the benefits to be derived from the startup of LNG Canada and the growth prospects of the North Montney; the anticipated FCF from the acquired Saguaro assets; targeted future drill/complete capital costs in the North Montney play area; the timing for the completion of the transaction with Topaz; the statements contained under the heading "Guidance/Five-Year Plan Update" including average 2021 production forecasts, forecast 2021 cash flow, full-year FCF forecasts, full-year EP capital expenditures and the allocation of such capital expenditures, the FCF generated pursuant to the five-year plan and 2021 net debt to cash flow targets; as well as Tourmaline's future drilling prospects and plans, business strategy, future development and growth opportunities, prospects and asset base.

Tourmaline's 2021 exit net debt-to-cash flow ratio as well as 2021 – 2025 cash flow and free cash flow estimates are based on estimated average production of 405,000 – 420,000 boepd for 2021 and 440,000, 459,000, 475,000 and 492,000 boepd for 2022 – 2025, respectively. Commodity price assumptions for natural gas (NYMEX (US) – $2.89/mcf, $2.76/mcf, $2.59/mcf, $2.59/mcf and $2.61/mcf for 2021 – 2025, respectively; AECO – $3.01/mcf, $2.61/mcf, $2.37/mcf, $2.38/mcf and $2.46/mcf for 2021 – 2025, respectively), and crude oil (WTI (US) – $62.11/bbl, $60.09/bbl, $56.94/bbl, $55.08/bbl and $54.02/bbl for 2021 – 2025, respectively) and an exchange rate assumption of $0.81 (US/CAD) for 2021, $0.82 for 2022 – 2023 and $0.81 for 2024 – 2025.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING PRODUCT TYPES

This news release includes references to early 2022 North Montney average daily production, March 2021 and Q4 2021 net average daily production from acquired assets and 2021 average daily production. The following table is intended to provide supplemental information about the product type composition for each of the production figures that are provided in this news release:

Light and Medium

Crude Oil(1) Conventional

Natural Gas Shale Natural Gas Natural Gas

Liquids(1) Oil Equivalent

Total Company Gross

(Bbls) Company Gross

(Mcf) Company Gross

(Mcf) Company Gross

(Bbls) Company Gross

(Boe) Early 2022 North Montney

Average Daily

Production 11,337 – 400,000 16,163 94,167 March 2021 Average

Daily Production from

acquired assets 1,170 – 40,550 1,080 9,000 Q4 2021 Average Daily

Production from acquired

assets 1,625 – 56,250 1,500 12,500 2021 Average Daily

Production 35,368 1,233,751 680,729 58,052 412,500

(1) For the purposes of this disclosure, condensate has been combined with Light and Medium Crude Oil as the associated revenues and certain costs of condensate are similar to Light and Medium Crude Oil. Accordingly, NGLs in this disclosure exclude condensate.

ABOUT TOURMALINE OIL CORP.

Tourmaline is an investment grade Canadian senior crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on providing strong and predictable long-term growth and a steady return to shareholders through an aggressive exploration, development, production and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin by building its extensive asset base in its three core exploration and production areas and exploiting and developing these areas to increase reserves, production and cash flows at an attractive return on invested capital.