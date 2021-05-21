Canada’s Weekly Rig Count up 2 to 64













Canada averaged 64 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 50% are drilling for natural gas, 39% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 9% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 66% in Alberta, 19% in BC, and 16% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 35%, Ensign Drilling with 18%, Nabors Drilling with 12%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Horizon Drilling with 5%, and Stampede Drilling with 5%.

