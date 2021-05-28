Rok Resources announces note financing













REGINA, SK – ROK Resources Inc. (“ROK” or the “Company“) (TSXV:ROK) is pleased to announce that it intends to proceed with a $4 million financing consisting of senior secured notes of the Company (“Notes“), with each Note consisting of a principal amount of $1,000 and with interest payable thereon at a rate of 14% per annum and with a term of three years from the date of issuance thereof (the “Offering“), but with the ability of the Company to fully repay the Notes at no penalty after two years from the date of issuance, or the Noteholders can demand repayment after two years from the date of issuance. Payments of interest only will be made during the first year of the term of the Notes and blended payments of interest and principal will be made during the second and third year of the term of the Notes. The Notes are secured by all of the assets of the Company and are senior to all other indebtedness of the Company.

In addition, each $1,000 principal amount of Notes will include 500 common share purchase warrants (each full warrant, a “Warrant“) with each Warrant being exercisable for one class “B” common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant for a period of 2 years. The Offering is expected to be non-brokered (although the Company retains the right to pay finder’s fees or commissions on issuances pursuant to the Offering) and is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, including the pricing and other material terms thereof. The Notes and Warrants will be offered pursuant to the accredited investor and family, friends and business associates exemptions of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions.

The Company expects to use the proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes as well as the operation and development of the assets to be acquired in Southern Saskatchewan pursuant to the Company’s March 17, 2021 press release.

About ROK

ROK is engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Saskatchewan. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and ROK’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “ROK”.