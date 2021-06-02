Tourmaline declares quarterly dividend and announces election of directors

CALGARY, AB – Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) (“Tourmaline” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.16 per common share. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021. This quarterly cash dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.
Tourmaline also announces that the nominees listed in its information circular dated April 16, 2021 were elected as directors of Tourmaline at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 2, 2021 (the “Meeting“). All matters presented for approval at the Meeting, including the election of directors and appointment of auditors, were approved by Tourmaline’s shareholders. A report of voting results will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
On a vote by poll, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Tourmaline:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Michael L. Rose
|
197,379,859
|
98.21
|
3,587,908
|
1.79
|
Brian G. Robinson
|
178,990,234
|
89.06
|
21,977,533
|
10.94
|
Jill T. Angevine
|
198,408,454
|
98.73
|
2,559,313
|
1.27
|
William D. Armstrong
|
199,215,133
|
99.13
|
1,752,634
|
0.87
|
Lee A. Baker
|
197,522,741
|
98.29
|
3,445,026
|
1.71
|
John W. Elick
|
200,370,650
|
99.70
|
597,117
|
0.30
|
Andrew B. MacDonald
|
186,313,325
|
92.71
|
14,654,442
|
7.29
|
Lucy M. Miller
|
187,666,053
|
93.38
|
13,301,714
|
6.62
|
Janet L. Weiss
|
200,359,785
|
99.70
|
607,982
|
0.30
|
Ronald C. Wigham
|
199,311,916
|
99.18
|
1,655,851
|
0.82