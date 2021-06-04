BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count up 31 to 97

Alberta drilling rig

Canada averaged 97 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 35% are drilling for natural gas, 45% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 18% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 62% in Alberta, 12% in BC, 23% in Saskatchewan, and 4% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 35%, Ensign Drilling with 19%, Savanna Drilling with 12%, Nabors Drilling with 10%, Horizon Drilling with 6%, and Stampede Drilling with 6%.

