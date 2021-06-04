Canada’s weekly rig count up 31 to 97













Canada averaged 97 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 35% are drilling for natural gas, 45% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 18% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 62% in Alberta, 12% in BC, 23% in Saskatchewan, and 4% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 35%, Ensign Drilling with 19%, Savanna Drilling with 12%, Nabors Drilling with 10%, Horizon Drilling with 6%, and Stampede Drilling with 6%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.