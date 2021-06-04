Heavy crude differential widens













Railcars holding crude oil

Canadian heavy crude’s discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) widened on Thursday.

Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for July delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, last traded at $14.60 per barrel below the WTI benchmark, according to NE2 Canada Inc, widening from Wednesday’s settle of $14.10 a barrel.

Heavy crude differentials have remained wider than $14 a barrel since the new monthly trade cycle started on Tuesday.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for July delivery broadened slightly to $1.90 per barrel below WTI, according to NE2, having settled at $1.80 a barrel below WTI on Wednesday.

Global oil prices steadied following two straight days of gains that took oil futures to highs not seen in a year, after weekly U.S. crude stocks fell sharply while fuel inventories rose more than expected.