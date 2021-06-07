Worker operating excavator killed at Syncrude mine site in northern Alberta













FORT MCMURRAY – Occupational Health and Safety says a Syncrude employee operating an excavator was killed Sunday at an oilsands mine in northern Alberta.

Government spokeswoman Natasha McKenzie says it happened at the company’s Aurora mine, about 70 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

McKenzie says no other details can be released as the death is still being investigated.

Syncrude says in a statement that the worker died Sunday evening “despite emergency response efforts.”

The company says no other workers were injured.

Syncrude says it is working with RCMP and Occupational Health and Safety, and has also started its own investigation.

“In an organization like ours where safety is the top priority, it’s tremendously difficult when we experience such a tragic loss,” Andrew Rosser, Syncrude’s senior vice-president of production, said in a statement Monday.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts are with the employee’s family and friends at this difficult time.”