Heavy and synthetic crude differentials narrow

Canadian heavy and synthetic crude’s discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) tightened on Monday.
Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for July delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, last traded at $13.75 per barrel below the WTI benchmark, according to NE2 Canada Inc, narrowing from Friday’s settle of $14.25 a barrel below WTI.
It was the first time heavy crude differentials have traded narrower than $14 a barrel since the start of this month’s trade cycle.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for July delivery tightened to $1.80 per barrel below WTI, according to NE2, having settled at $2.05 a barrel below the benchmark on Friday.
Global oil prices pulled back after touching two-year highs on expectations of improved demand and OPEC producers keeping supply curbs in place.