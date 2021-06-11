Calroc Industries Inc.: well diversified and positioned to head into the second half of 2021













Calroc Industries Inc. has been diligent with cost controls, right-sizing, and diversification through 2021. At Calroc’s most recent Safety Meeting, President Dan Echino stated to his team with his closing remarks: “2020 was a difficult year for not only Calroc, but our entire industry. I am very proud of this group and we must remain focused on cost savings and exceptional customer service. With what I have seen from everyone’s performance last year, I know 2021 will be a great year for Calroc and remember…..at Calroc we never say NO or CAN’T to our customers!”

Many people already know Calroc Industries for their Pumpjacks, Tank and Process Supply, Trucking, and Field Services but in 2021 Calroc has been busy adding to their resume and divisions. Calroc has added an entirely new Demolition Division to their portfolio. This Division can assist with site and boneyard cleanup, abandonments, and building demolition to list a few. Please check out this video for a brief overview of Calroc Industries Demolition Division https://vimeo.com/548958775 or the company overview here:

Calroc Industries will regularly have specialty equipment arriving in their yards. One of the newest product arrivals at Calroc is a large water disposal pump package: Schlumberger Horizontal Pump Building – Calroc – Oilfield Equipment For Sale. The pump unit in this package is a Schlumberger Reda Horizontal Multistage with a S235N barrel and 115 pressure stages, it was built in 2013. This package was designed to dispose of produced water with a flow range of 400m3/d up to 1,700 m3/d. The pump will produce just under 3,400 PSI discharge pressure at the minimum flow rate and about 1,600 PSI of discharge pressure at the maximum flow rate. The package features a Grundfos stainless steel booster pump and a variety of flow and pressure instrumentation with control valves. The pump also has vibration and low oil level shutdowns. The pump is driven by a 500HP, 3600 RPM, 460V, Class I Div I, TEXP Siemens electric motor. The motor is controlled by a 500HP Schlumberger VFD and MCC control panel in a separate room on the motor end of the building. The building has a built-in sump, exhaust fan, electric Ruffneck heater, and chemical dosing pumps. The building also features removable panels for easy pump and motor maintenance and XP lighting and electrical. This package was just decommissioned by Calroc’s wellsite abandonment crew and has been out of service for only a few weeks and is ready to be installed at your jobsite. The building measures 12’ Wide x 51.5’ Long x 11’ -9” tall and weighs 50,000 lbs. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to save big on your next water disposal requirements and call Calroc Industries in Lloydminster, Alberta or visit Calroc’s website at www.calroc.ca