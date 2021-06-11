BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count up 13 to 110

Canada averaged 110 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 35% are drilling for natural gas, 49% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 14% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 63% in Alberta, 11% in BC, 23% in Saskatchewan, and 3% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 31%, Ensign Drilling with 18%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, Nabors Drilling with 10%, Horizon Drilling with 8%, Bonanza Drilling with 6%, and Stampede Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.