Canada’s weekly rig count up 13 to 110













Canada averaged 110 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 35% are drilling for natural gas, 49% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 14% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 63% in Alberta, 11% in BC, 23% in Saskatchewan, and 3% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 31%, Ensign Drilling with 18%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, Nabors Drilling with 10%, Horizon Drilling with 8%, Bonanza Drilling with 6%, and Stampede Drilling with 5%.

