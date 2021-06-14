InPlay Oil Corp. announces extension of credit facility













CALGARY, Alberta – InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) announces that the maturity date applicable to and redetermination of the borrowing base under the Company’s Senior Credit Facility has been extended from June 14, 2021, to June 30, 2021. A further extension of the annual renewal and redetermination has been agreed upon in order to provide additional time for InPlay and the banking syndicate to finalize the negotiation of terms.

