TC Energy appoints new independent director













CALGARY, Alberta – News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) today announced the appointment of a new independent director, William D. (Bill) Johnson, effective June 14, 2021.

Mr. Johnson brings extensive experience in the energy sector to TC Energy’s Board of Directors. Mr. Johnson served as President and Chief Executive Officer of PG&E Corporation from 2019-2020; President and Chief Executive Officer of Tennessee Valley Authority from 2013 to 2019; Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Progress Energy, Inc. (Progress) from 2007 to 2012; and also held varying leadership roles with increasing responsibility from 1992 to 2007 at Progress, including Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Progress, Mr. Johnson was a partner with the law firm of Hunton & Williams, where he specialized in representing electric and gas utilities.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Johnson as our new director,” said Siim Vanaselja, chair of TC Energy’s Board of Directors. “Having served as Chief Executive Officer at three large utility companies, he possesses deep knowledge of the energy industry and strong leadership skills. We believe Mr. Johnson will bring valuable insight and experience to our board, and we look forward to working with Bill over the coming years.”

