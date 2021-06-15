InPlay Oil Corp. announces participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series

CALGARY, Alberta – InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets’ C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.
InPlay President & CEO Doug Bartole sat down with Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Michel Heim for this exclusive interview. Topics covered include:
- Returning to higher pre-COVID production and reserve levels
- Recent successful drills; discussion of their production results
- Improvements on drilling and operational costs
- Effects of ESG pressures; reducing emissions
- InPlay’s debt and cash flow strategy; any other M&A activity on the horizon?
- Oil prices are high; will they stay there?
The interview was recorded on June 8, 2021 and is available now on Channelchek.