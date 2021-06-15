Petrus Resources Ltd. announces results of annual general and special meeting of shareholders













CALGARY, Alberta – Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company“) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today (the “Meeting”). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at four (4) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the four (4) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Donald Gray Donald Cormack Patrick Arnell Ken Gray Elected Elected Elected Elected 19,417,903 19,941,561 19,941,561 19,396,176 96.21% 98.81% 98.81% 96.10% 764,183 241,000 241,000 786,385 3.79% 1.19% 1.19% 3.90%

The resolution to appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Company’s auditors was approved.

The resolution to approve the unallocated stock options under the Company’s stock option plan was approved with 19,657,569 (95.98%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

The resolution to approve the unallocated stock options under the Company’s deferred share unit plan was approved with 19,344,876 (95.85%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

The resolution to approve the unallocated stock options under the Company’s restricted share unit plan was approved with 19,340,376 (95.83%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

