The Canadian Gas Dialogues June webinar is coming soon













BOE Report and Natural Gas World (NGW) present the Canadian Gas Dialogues conference – Innovation and Canada’s Natural Gas Value Chain: 21st Century Energy, 21st Century Opportunity, with a live in-person event on Sept. 29, 2021, at the Calgary Petroleum Club, as well as a series of webinars.

Ahead of the live event, NGW is hosting webinars targeting key components of Canada’s contribution to the global energy transition, the first of which is on Thursday, June 17 at 11 a.m. MDT.

The webinar, titled Hydrogen and Canada’s Energy Transition, will be a one-hour, interview-style format. The webinar is freely accessible upon registration.

You can register for the June 17 webinar here. The webinar is brought to you with the support of Bayotech On-Site Hydrogen.

The webinar will see Americas Editor Dale Lunan will discuss the role of hydrogen in the transition with Dr David Layzell, energy systems architect at The Transition Accelerator, and Greg Caldwell, director, utility hydrogen strategy, at Alberta gas distributor ATCO.

Canadian Gas Dialogues will feature a keynote address from Dale Nally, Alberta’s Associate Minister of natural gas and electricity, and a luncheon armchair discussion led by industry veteran Mac Van Wielingen exploring capital challenges facing the natural gas industry during the energy transition.

Other sessions at the conference will focus on energy for a 21st-century economy, building Canada’s low emission gaseous pathways, managing policy changes, new markets and technologies to get to a lower-carbon future, and emerging natural gas and energy leaders.

For more information on the Canadian Gas Dialogues conference, head to Natural Gas World.