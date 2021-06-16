Low risk – Light oil – Drill ready Cardium development opportunity













The company is making available its 33.33% net working interest in a single section of Cardium rights (Sec.19-37-7W5), in addition to its 3% GORR covering 2.75 net sections of Cardium rights. All lands are concentrated amongst active development programs, with several prolific, recently drilled, Cardium Hz wells surrounding.

Opportunity Highlights:

Compelling economics, with rapid payouts and reliable, established production curves.

Initial ‘Drill Ready’ opportunity from existing multi-well pad site, with existing pipelines and facilities in place.

Pooling opportunities with adjacent landowners to accommodate extended reach Hz drilling.

If interested, please contact kxlland@kfoc.net for more detailed analysis and information relating to timing of the offering.