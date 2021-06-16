New opportunity on the PNG Exchange













PNG Exchange has a new opportunity!

LEO GAS SALE

NVP Exploration Inc. (NVP) is directing the sale of non-op assets in the Leo area owned by Big Bear Exploration Ltd. (Big Bear).

Big Bear has working interests ranging from 8.091% to 12.178064 in three producing (liquids rich) gas wells.

Current gross production is approximately 300 mcf/Day with 26 mcf/Day netted to Big Bear (4.3 boepd on a 6:1 basis) .

Big Bear also has a 0.455845% working interest in the Maple Glen gas plant that is operated by CNRL.

Bid deadline is June 21st, 2021.

Visit PNG Exchange for more details.

